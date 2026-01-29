Doha – Qatar: The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), has reached reciprocal data protection adequacy recognition with ADGM and the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). This regulatory milestone reinforces the three financial centres’ commitment to establishing a robust data protection regime and regional regulatory cooperation.

The reciprocal inclusions in their respective data protection adequacy lists follow a comprehensive assessment process, undertaken with the support of specialist legal firms, to evaluate each jurisdiction’s data protection framework, regulatory enforcement, and alignment with international best practices. Inclusion is granted only to jurisdictions that demonstrate best-in-class data protection standards and a consistently high level of protection for personal and sensitive data.

Daniel Patterson, Data Protection Commissioner, QFC, commented on the strategic impact of the reciprocal acknowledgement stating, “By mutually recognising our data protection frameworks as adequate, the QFC, DIFC and ADGM have made international data transfers simpler across the region. This reduces compliance burden and cost while maintaining strong rights, accountability and enforcement. It strengthens trust, supports digital trade and reinforces the Gulf as a secure, innovation-driven platform for growth and investment.”

The initiative advances regional harmonisation, and underscores how cooperation between leading financial centres can translate into practical outcomes for the market. It also reinforces the platforms’ shared commitment to supporting the evolving needs of international businesses.

