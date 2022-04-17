Qatar Tourism (QT) will be hosting the first-ever Eid Festival that will take place from 3-5 May at Doha Corniche. The announcement comes as (QT) welcomed guests at its Annual Tourism Industry Ramadan Ghabga, bringing industry partners from the public and private sectors together in celebration.

Following the resumption of in-person events and festivals, residents and visitors will enjoy three days of exciting family entertainment experiences at the Eid Festival, including the region’s first-ever giant balloon parade, in addition to marching bands, daily firework displays, carnival games and food stalls.

This will be followed by the return of the Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition 2022 (DJWE) with its 18th Edition taking place from 9-13 May at the Doha Exhibition and Conference Centre (DECC). As Qatar’s most anticipated exhibition, DJWE will host more than 65 exhibitors, including 500 renowned international brands, as well as exclusive pavilions from Turkey and India. The acclaimed Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is the face of this year’s global campaign of DJWE.

Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, commented: “We are entering an exciting new chapter after a period of great difficulty in the tourism industry, thanks to the collaborative efforts and support from the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH). We have successfully resumed all tourism activity in time to host the highly awaited FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, and we have an exciting line-up of events for residents and visitors to Qatar to enjoy.”

Qatar Tourism works closely with partners from the public and private sectors to develop products, services and events that attract domestic, regional, and international visitors year-round.

About Qatar Tourism

Qatar Tourism’s mission is to establish Qatar as a place where cultural authenticity meets modernity, and where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in culture, sports, business and family entertainment, rooted in Service Excellence. Qatar Tourism will regulate and develop the tourism industry, encouraging investment from the private sector. It will set the national strategy for the tourism sector, reviewing it periodically and overseeing its implementation, with the aim of diversifying tourism offerings in the country and increasing visitor spend. Through our network of international offices in priority markets, and cutting-edge digital platforms, Qatar Tourism is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

