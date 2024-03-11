Social media
Old Doha Port host to vibrant events, festivals in Q1 of 2024

Old Doha Port is gearing up to welcome the holy month of Ramadan with a variety of cultural and traditional activities

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
March 11, 2024
Old Doha Port hosted a series of cultural and sporting activities during the first quarter of 2024, establishing itself as a hub for local and international events and reinforcing its position as the latest tourist hotspot in the country.
The festivities began with the Kite Festival, which ran from January 25 to February 3.
Following the Kite Festival, the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 brought football excitement to Old Doha Port.
The port provided a unique football experience by broadcasting all matches in the port’s park on a giant screen and hosting vibrant events to celebrate the championship, including special offers at the Mina Hotel and Residences.
The World Aquatics Championships were held from February 2-18, directly across the Doha skyline.
Old Doha Port was one of the key venues for this global championship, hosting open water swimming competitions within the port basin and high diving competitions in a specially constructed pool.
The event highlighted Old Doha Port’s prime location and its ability to accommodate water activities and major global events.
In celebration of National Sports Day, Old Doha Port hosted events organised by various departments and ministries, including the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and the General Authority of Customs and Tax Authority.
The events offered sporting activities for both adults and children in the port’s gardens, and extended an open invitation to professional divers for a unique diving experience in front of the Fish Market and Mina Basin.
Additionally, as Doha was hosting the Web Summit conference, Old Doha Port held a gathering for visitors and participants of this summit on February 27.
As one of the largest and most important venues for this global event, Old Doha Port played a significant role in facilitating networking events that strengthened the bonds between chief executives, founders, investors, and media representatives participating in the summit.
“Old Doha Port has once again demonstrated its capability to host a diverse range of international events that bring together communities speaking a universal language of sports and culture,” Old Doha Port chief executive Mohamed al-Mulla said in a press statement. “We are committed to providing a platform that not only reflects Qatar’s hospitality, cultural heritage, and rich maritime tradition but also supports various maritime and tourist sectors and water sports.”
Complementing these major events, Old Doha Port presented daily activities to celebrate Qatar’s maritime heritage.
It hosted weekly activities, including traditional music bands, roaming dancers, acrobatic and theatrical performances, balloon shows, bubble shows, science demonstrations, caricature artists, and workshops for designing coloured sand bottles in glass.
Old Doha Port is gearing up to welcome the holy month of Ramadan with a variety of cultural and traditional activities.
Announced through its social media platforms, the events include the Iftar Cannon, returning for the second consecutive year at a special location on the port’s Corniche facing the Doha Towers.
The First Meal Festival, organised in collaboration with Qatar Tourism, is also scheduled this year, featuring celebrations in the port’s garden and a journey through Qatar’s oldest restaurants, along with entertainment activities and competitions for visitors during Iftar and Suhoor.
In line with the port’s management commitment to preserving heritage, Old Doha Port will revive the tradition of the Musaher Al Mina – drummers who will roam around Mina District daily during Ramadan, reminding visitors that it’s time for Suhoor.
