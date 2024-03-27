Social media
QC, Qatar Tourism seek ways to bolster tourism sector

The meeting was held in the presence of Qatar Chamber chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim al-Thani and Qatar Tourism chairman Saad bin Ali bin Saad al-Kharji

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
March 27, 2024
Officials of Qatar Chamber and Qatar Tourism recently held a meeting to address the most prominent challenges facing the tourism sector, as well as the viewpoints and proposals of businessmen for its development.
The meeting was held in the presence of Qatar Chamber chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim al-Thani and Qatar Tourism chairman Saad bin Ali bin Saad al-Kharji.
Also present were Qatar Chamber first vice-chairman Mohamed bin Towar al-Kuwari, Qatar Chamber board member and chairman of the Tourism Committee Sheikh Hamad bin Ahmed al-Thani, other board members of the chamber, members of the Tourism Committee, and Qatar Chamber acting general manager Ali Saeed bu Sherbak al-Mansouri, as well as several Qatari businessmen and representatives from companies operating in the tourism sector.
In his remarks, Sheikh Khalifa noted that the meeting is part of the ongoing co-operation between the two entities to address issues relevant to the private sector and discuss the significant challenges encountered by business owners and investors in the sector. He emphasised the chamber’s keenness to enhance co-operation with relevant bodies to address the most important challenges and find appropriate solutions.
Al-Kharji noted that Qatar’s tourism sector has witnessed significant development in recent years, noting that it is one of the main pillars of the state’s strategy for economic diversification under the Qatar National Vision 2030.
He said Qatar Tourism is focusing on developing plans and strategies that streamline procedures and regulations that would resolve all obstacles facing the sector and align its development with the state’s overall progress.
He underscored the importance of supporting and empowering the private sector to drive this vital sector forward, citing numerous plans underway to develop the Hayya Card in a sophisticated and appropriate manner.
Meanwhile, al-Kuwari noted that the private sector faces numerous challenges and emphasised the importance of addressing the demands of the private sector to ensure that the tourism sector fulfils its intended role in the state’s development.
Sheikh Hamad underlined the meeting’s significance in addressing the sector’s issues and challenges and finding suitable solutions. He emphasised the pivotal role of Qatar Tourism in supporting and promoting tourism in Qatar, as well as facilitating the private sector’s participation in the sector’s development.
He noted that the chamber’s Tourism Committee would follow up on the outcomes of the meeting as part of its role to enhance collaboration with tourism companies and understand the most important challenges, stressing that the committee acts as a link between the government and the private sector.
During the meeting, both sides agreed to designate two direct focal points: one for the hotel sector and another for the travel office sector. They also agreed to hold regular meetings with representatives of tourism companies to identify challenges they face and benefit from the private sector experiences in the tourism sector.
In response to questions from businessmen, al-Kharji said the proposals submitted by Qatar Chamber will be identified, considered, and answered as soon as possible. He also emphasised the significant role of the private sector in implementing the country’s strategic tourism plan, which considers tourism as a vital component of the local economy.
