Under the title, (We are proud of our frontline heroes)

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Postal Services Company - Qatar Post has issued a set of special-edition COVID-19 postage stamps in honor of all frontline workers, such as medical and health care staff, police and military personnel, and postal workers, who provided their essential services to the community members during the global pandemic (COVID-19) crisis.

This set comes within Qatar Post's efforts to monitor and document historical events and highlight Qatar’s key achievements in addition to important and national occasions, as postage stamps are one of the rapidly spreading means of communication.

The COVID-19 stamps set consists of two stamps worth QAR 7 and an envelope for the first day issue at QAR 8, and the folder itself will be sold to the public for QAR 70. There are currently 10,000 stamps and 1,000 envelopes printed and ready for purchase. This set is available at all branches across Qatar.

Qatar Post adopts the strategy of documenting major events hosted by the country through distinguished issuances of postage stamps. Under a cooperation agreement with FIFA, Qatar Post has become the exclusive provider of all postage stamps for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, which aims to shed light on the legacy and history of the State of Qatar in football.

Accordingly, Qatar Post invites customers and philatelic collectors in Qatar and around the world to enjoy this edition in appreciation of each and every frontline worker’s relentless efforts during one of the most exceptional periods in modern human history.