Qashio, a UAE-founded fintech company, has recently announced a new partnership with Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai. This exciting collaboration will enable customers to convert Qashio Points into Skywards Miles, opening doors to a wide range of benefits Emirates Skywards is renowned for.

Qashio Points, Qashio’s loyalty program, rewards customers who make business purchases and transactions through Qashio business expense cards. Qashio's innovative platform allows customers to consolidate their earned points from all business expense card spending and effortlessly convert them into Skywards Miles for individual employees with Emirates Skywards accounts.

As we anticipate a return to pre-pandemic levels for business travel by 2024, Qashio is determined to provide Qashio's customers with the best possible travel experiences. This strategic partnership represents a significant milestone for Qashio, as it will offer customers exclusive travel benefits including flight rewards and upgrades with Emirates – the world’s largest international airline.

Armin Moradi, CEO and Co-founder of Qashio said: “Collaborating with Emirates Skywards is an immense privilege for Qashio. As a UAE-based enterprise, we have always aspired to partner with Emirates Skywards, and this partnership will empower Qashio to provide our customers with even more valuable and pertinent rewards, tailored specifically for business leaders.”

Founded in Dubai in 2021, Qashio has established itself as a leading Business Expense Card and Expense Management solution in the UAE. Their comprehensive platform combines seamless issuance of virtual and physical Business Expense cards with robust software capabilities. By streamlining expense management, automating reconciliation processes, and offering additional benefits such as business financing and affordable employee medical insurance, Qashio enables businesses to optimise their financial operations.

For more information about Qashio and the seamless transfer of Qashio Points to Skywards Miles, please visit www.qashio.com/qashio-points.