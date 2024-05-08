Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: - With a joint mission to strengthen the skills and employability of the future Saudi workforce, PwC’s Academy, the talent and skills development business of PwC Middle East, and Applied College at Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud Islamic University (IMSIU) have signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to equip students with the necessary skills to thrive in a fast growing and evolving job market.

The collaboration, formalised during a signing ceremony at PwC's Academy office in Riyadh last week, was led by Dr. Abdullah Alsallum, CEO of Applied College of Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud Islamic University, and Samar Sayegh, PwC Partner and PwC’s Academy ME Leader. Also in attendance were Dr. Mohammed Yamani, Director General of International Affairs Office, Omar Al Sagga, PwC’s Assurance Leader and a delegation of faculty heads and business heads from both organisations.

The MoU reflects PwC’s continued commitment to supporting the development of the region’s economies and societies. As part of this collaboration, PwC’s Academy will help IMSIU students earn globally recognised qualifications and certifications in high-demand fields of accounting, finance, HR and digital to enhance their employability in the international job market. Students will also benefit from career readiness sessions on a range of technical topics and learn from industry experts about potential career pathways following graduation.

Samar Sayegh, PwC Partner and PwC’s Academy ME Leader said: “The next-generation leaders are the driving force behind the nation’s ambitious growth vision and it is our privilege to empower them to maximise their potential. Our MoU with IMISU further reinforces our continued efforts to upskill the Saudi National workforce and we are confident of the positive impact this collaboration will have on advancing the human capabilities development agenda.”

Dr. Abdullah Alsallum, CEO of Applied College of Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud Islamic University said: “This MoU aligns with both the Kingdom’s vision for a future-proofed economy, and our vision as an academic institution of providing our students with the best possible education to prepare them for successful careers. We believe that our collaboration with PwC’s Academy, a world-renowned leader in professional development, will provide our graduates with both the skills and confidence required to become the next generation of leaders in tomorrow’s workforce."

