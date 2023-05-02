In the first-of-its-kind initiative, Stake is providing Golden Visas for investors who commit a minimum of AED 2,000,000 on its platform, to unlock a truly diversified portfolio-building experience through a fully digital process.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Stake, the leading digital real estate investment platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, has announced it has started offering Golden Visa opportunities to investors in properties on the platform through SPV’s (Special Purpose Vehicles) registered within Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region, who commit at least AED 2,000,000 or more on its platform. This initiative marks the first time in Dubai that investors can obtain a Golden Visa through a digital investment platform.

Stake offers a wealth of benefits to potential investors, including:

Accessibility: There is no restriction as to where investors must reside to qualify for the Golden Visa with Stake, provided the minimum investment threshold of AED 2,000,000 is met.

Diversification: Rather than allocating an AED 2,000,000 investment in a single property, Stake enables investors to spread their capital across multiple properties located in prime areas in Dubai, to achieve a diversified real estate portfolio while assuming minimum risk and realizing higher potential returns.

Hassle-free Investing: Stake's mobile-first digital experience is as seamless as e-commerce and eliminates the need for physical, paper-work-intensive transactions that ultimately translate into time and money wasted for the investor. Stake’s property experts handle the entire sales process end-to-end, screen tenants, and manage the property. As a result, investors can conveniently manage their portfolios, track their monthly income, and receive real-time updates directly on the app or web platform.

Best Investment Deals: Stake eliminates the need to purchase off-plan, allowing investors to buy a piece of ready-to-occupy properties. This approach not only generates rental income faster but also ensures a more stable and dependable revenue stream compared to off-plan investments.

Rami Tabbara, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Stake commented: “We are proud to introduce the Golden Visa initiative, demonstrating our commitment to further innovation in the FinTech space and revolutionize real estate in the region. As the first digital investment platform to offer this service, we’re opening doors for global investors to capitalize on Dubai’s unmatched real estate potential. This truly is a golden opportunity because everyone wants a piece of Dubai, and we’ve made it extremely easy to get started. This initiative is a testament to our unwavering commitment to continue doing exactly that.”

About Stake

Stake is a digital real estate investment platform that allows anyone in the world to invest fractionally in prime rental properties in Dubai and soon many other cities. Launched in December 2020, Stake has amassed an international base of over 140K users on its mission to empower everyone to own and build wealth through real estate by making the asset class freely accessible, transparent, borderless, and liquid.

While property investment typically requires large amounts of upfront capital and comes with a high level of risk in the case of off-plan projects, investors globally can get started on the platform from only AED 500 (approx. USD 136).

Co-founders Rami Tabbara, a veteran of the real estate industry, Manar Mahmassani, an experienced investment banker, and Ricardo Brizido, a seasoned CTO, combined their 50+ years’ worth of expertise in their respective domains to democratize property investment in the MENA region and empower novice and professional investors alike.