Doha, Qatar: Qatar Precision Health Institute, the leading national center for research and implementation under Qatar Foundation, will leverage its cutting-edge genomic and multi-omics research outcomes to usher in a new era of healthcare services across Qatar and the region.

Qatar Precision Health Institute (QPHI) has inked three memoranda of understanding (MoU) with Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), the Health Institutes of Türkiye (TÜSEB), and the Global Alliance for Genomics and Health (GA4GH) to advance the implementation of precision diagnostics and treatments.

The collaborations will empower QPHI to deliver on its objectives of advancing preventive health, developing diagnosis and life-saving treatment interventions, and accelerating its National Health Mapping Programs.

The MoUs were signed at Qatar Foundation’s formal launch of QPHI, which was established to draw upon more than 10 years of valuable data collection, research, and ecosystem development by Qatar Biobank and Qatar Genome Programme.

Dr. Said Ismail, acting president of QPHI, said the agreements mark a new milestone in Qatar’s journey as a pioneer in implementing precision medicine across the region.

“Our collaboration with some of the world’s leading health organizations in the field of precision medicine will enable Qatar and its partners to contribute to shaping the future of healthcare both domestically and overseas with tangible benefits in terms of saving lives and improving the wellbeing of people with diseases,” Dr. Ismail said.

Under its MoU with HMC QPHI will exchange knowledge and capacity-building initiatives to enhance clinical skills and expertise in precision health practices.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Abdullah Al Ansari, Acting Chief Medical Officer at Hamad Medical Corporation, said: ”We envision a future where precision medicine becomes the cornerstone of healthcare, not just in Qatar but across the globe. Through this partnership, we aim to combine our expertise with QPHI's cutting-edge research to redefine the standards of patient care and treatment, ultimately saving lives and enhancing well-being."

QPHI will also refer patients carrying pathogenic genetic mutations to HMC’s Center for Clinical Precision Medicine and Genomics for further diagnosis and medical care using risk reduction strategies based on international and national guidelines.

Whereas the collaboration of TÜSEB with QPHI will create a strong network to facilitate the exchange of knowledge, experience, and infrastructure. This partnership will utilize the strengths of both parties to promote progress in understanding and initiatives within the healthcare ecosystem. This collaboration will involve forming a Joint Steering Group, managed by both parties, to conduct strategic research and development in genomic technologies. The primary objective is to enhance and shape the scientific landscapes of Türkiye and Qatar.

Lastly, QPHI is also joining hands with GA4GH, an international, nonproﬁt alliance formed in 2013 to accelerate the potential of research and medicine to advance human health.

Commenting on their partnership with QPHI, Peter Goodhand, Chief Executive Officer, GA4GH, Canada, said: "We congratulate the QPHI on this important step in realizing the benefits of genomic research to human health. GA4GH is pleased to welcome QPHI to our community of Driver Projects and our National Initiatives Forum and we look forward to the collaboration and exchange of best practices and knowledge.”

In line with the MoU, QPHI will participate as a driver project of GA4GH, contributing to developing and implementing technical products and participating in the foundational work streams, which conceive products that encourage the responsible use of international genomic data.

-Ends-

About Qatar Precision Health Institute

Qatar Precision Health Institute (QPHI) is a national center for research and implementation under Qatar Foundation.

Its primary focus is to enhance precision healthcare quality and value through comprehensive study of genomics and multi-omics.

QPHI was conceptualized to leverage more than 10 years of valuable data collection, research, and ecosystem development accomplished by Qatar Biobank and Qatar Genome. The goal is to lead in preventing and curing health issues through personalized approaches, and consequently empower and enable precision health practices leading to healthy and vibrant communities.

Qatar Foundation – Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) is a non-profit organization that supports Qatar on its journey to becoming a diversified and sustainable economy. QF strives to serve the people of Qatar and beyond by providing specialized programs across its innovation-focused ecosystem of education, research and development, and community development.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who shared the vision to provide Qatar with quality education. Today, QF’s world-class education system offers lifelong learning opportunities to community members as young as six months through to doctoral level, enabling graduates to thrive in a global environment and contribute to the nation’s development.

QF is also creating a multidisciplinary innovation hub in Qatar, where homegrown researchers are working to address local and global challenges. By promoting a culture of lifelong learning and fostering social engagement through programs that embody Qatari culture, QF is committed to empowering the local community and contributing to a better world for all.

For a complete list of QF’s initiatives and projects, please visit: www.qf.org.qa

For any media inquiries, please contact: pressoffice@qf.org.qa