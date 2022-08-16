Dubai – The Public Relations and Communications Association Middle East & North Africa (PRCA MENA) has announced leading creative PR agency The Romans as its latest corporate member.

Based in London, New York and most recently, Dubai, The Romans has become one of the most awarded PR agencies in the world, working with global brands and creating innovative earned media campaigns in recent years.

The global agency, which is backed by advertising agency Mother, was recently named Global Consumer Agency of the Year at this year's prestigious Sabre Awards.

Partner and Head of Dubai Office at The Romans, Alexandra Dewar said:

“The Romans has been a member of the PRCA in the UK since its inception in 2015, so we know the many benefits the organisation brings its members. That's why joining the MENA branch is a no-brainer for us. We look forward to strengthening our partnership with the PRCA to actively support the industry's capabilities in the region and beyond.”

Head of PRCA EMEA Monika Fourneaux said:

“It’s a pleasure to welcome another multi award-winning agency to the PRCA EMEA. The Romans have an impressive track record in developing creative talent, whether it's winning regional Cannes Young Lions Competitions over the years, or executing impactful, unique campaigns for clients all over the world. We look forward to supporting Alexandra and her team's continued growth in the region over the coming years.”

