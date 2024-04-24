PowerDMARC, a leading provider of domain security and email authentication solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with CNS, a prominent technology company specializing in digital solutions across the Middle East region. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in bolstering email security infrastructure and combating cyber threats prevalent in the region.

The partnership agreement was formalized in Dubai between Maitham Al Lawati, CEO of PowerDMARC, and Abdullah Abu Hejleh, Director of Cyber Security Department (ME), CNS. The signing took place at the GISEC Global 2024 event on the 24th of April, solidifying PowerDMARC's commitment to delivering unparalleled domain authentication services across the Middle East.

"We are thrilled to join forces with CNS to strengthen email security infrastructure across the Middle East," said Maitham Al Lawati, CEO of PowerDMARC. "This partnership aligns with our mission to empower organizations with advanced domain authentication tools and protect them against evolving email-based threats and brand impersonation."

CNS, with over three decades of experience and a workforce of more than 320 employees, brings extensive regional knowledge and expertise to the partnership. While PowerDMARC offers a comprehensive suite of hosted email security protocols, including DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT. The platform integrates AI-powered Threat Intelligence and simplified reporting to provide organizations with granular visibility into email channels.

“We've observed that customer awareness regarding DMARC isn't at the desired level. We view this solution as a gateway, allowing them to promptly recognize the significance of PowerDMARC. After evaluating numerous DMARC solutions, we found that PowerDMARC was the only one encompassing all facets of this protocol.,” said Asef Sleiman, General Manager for CNS in the Middle East.

The partnership between PowerDMARC and CNS represents a significant step forward in fortifying email security infrastructure in the Middle East. For more information visit www.powerdmarc.com.

About CNS

CNS, founded in 1987, is a leading technology company with over 30 years of experience. With a team of over 320 employees, including 250+ certified engineers, CNS provides state-of-the-art digital solutions for enterprise and human development.

With offices in three countries, CNS has a deep understanding of the Middle East markets and offers innovative products that drive digital transformation across various industries. Their commitment to innovation is evident through their in-house development of pioneering software, enriching their solutions portfolio.

About PowerDMARC

PowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reporting integrated with AI-powered Threat Intelligence. They help organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. PowerDMARC supports over 1000 organizations from Fortune 100 companies, to governments that span more than 60 countries.

The PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP / MSSP ready, with multi-tenancy support along with Whitelabel. PowerDMARC has 600+ channel partners worldwide and is SOC2 Type 2, ISO 27001 Certified, and GDPR compliant.

