The flight booking platform Wingie.com reveals the most preferred destinations for the festive holiday.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- As one of the Muslim world's most important religious occasions Eid al-Fitr is fast approaching, holidaymakers have begun to book for the holidays ahead. Seizing the opportunity of an 8-9 day public holiday in some countries, combined with the lifting of travel restrictions, has seen interest in foreign destinations surge.

Wingie.com Commerical Director Orkun Ozkan said, “Those who want be sure of securing their holiday plans have already begun booking round-trip air tickets. According to leading online travel agency Wingie.com's proprietary data, the three most favored cities were Cairo, Dubai and Istanbul. The next most preferred were, Zurich, Amman, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain , while Qatar’s Doha and India's Lucknow are also among the most popular routes.”

According to data from Wingie.com, whose platform offers its customers the opportunity to book flights on multiple routes, between 28th April and 8th May the most booked routes were Saudi Arabia to Cairo, United Arab Emirates to Istanbul, Egypt to Kuwait City, Kuwait to Dubai, Qatar to Amman, and Jordan to Abu Dhabi.

Noting that 23 percent of users booked round-trip air tickets, Orkun Ozkan explained, “Users who book round-trip reservations also choose Wingie.com to purchase their return tickets within an average of 5.5 days. Given that 12 percent of bookings are for families with children, we see that the Eid holiday bookings show family travel to have increased compared to previous months. On the other hand we realized that users mostly make reservations between 19:00-20:00, 21:00-23:00.”

Smart technologies provide cost advantages.

According to current data, the five most-booked countries were Saudi Arabia, Egypt, India, UAE, and Turkey respectively. Pointing out that eight out of ten reservations were for overseas travel, Orkun Ozkan elaborated “Wingie.com has 20 million unique visitors each month that take advantage of our smart technology ‘LogiConnect’, accessing a 36 percent average cost benefit in ticket purchases. This technology allows users to reach their final -in particularly foreign- travel destinations using a single transfer point because Wingie.com also lists transfer options that airlines do not usually offer. Thanks to this capability, Wingie.com stands out as the most advantageous platform for customers, especially during busy holiday periods.”

