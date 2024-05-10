Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: The Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) in the Kingdom of Bahrain has announced the signing of a partnership agreement with Etihad Energy Services Company (Etihad Esco), a subsidiary of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA). The primary objective of this collaboration is the successful implementation of the "Kafa'a" programme, as a vital step towards establishing a Super ESCO (Etihad Energy Services) in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

EWA believes that partnering with Etihad Energy Services will ensure the successful implementation of “Kafa’a”, due to the company’s extensive experience, extending to 11 years in the field of energy efficiency by implementing a similar programme in hundreds of buildings in Dubai. EWA assures that it is committed to achieving its strategic goals in improving energy efficiency and reducing electricity consumption aiming to reduce carbon emissions to achieve net-zero by 2060.

The “Kafa’a” programme aims to reduce electricity consumption in buildings with high consumption, in the public and private sectors, in partnership with Energy Service Companies (ESCOs).

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, expressed his appreciation at the partnership with EWA, seeing it as a valuable addition for both entities. He further affirmed that the company would enhance the partnership by providing advisory services to implement energy-efficient solutions in buildings, reducing energy costs and supporting EWA’s strategic goals.

In this regard, His Excellency Eng. Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, President of EWA, emphasised the importance of "Kafa’a" in achieving the Authority's strategic objectives related to improving energy efficiency and reducing consumption in the Kingdom of Bahrain. He emphasised the significance of the partnership with Etihad Energy Services and the adoption of energy efficiency technologies to position the Kingdom as a leader in energy efficiency in the region.

HE the President noted Etihad Energy Services extensive experience in this field, particularly in its notable work in Dubai, which will drive the successful implementation of the "Kafa’a" programme in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

It is worth noting that last December, the EWA in the Kingdom of Bahrain launched the “Kafa’a” programme, which aims to reduce electricity consumption in buildings in the public and private sectors in the Kingdom, following the completion of a pilot project to improve the energy efficiency of buildings, in collaboration with several companies on various projects. Through this initiative, the Authority successfully reduced energy consumption by 41% annually and decreased bills by 39%. Additionally, the pilot project led to a reduction of 5,430 tonnes of carbon emissions.