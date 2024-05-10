United Arab Emirates: Mr. Mohamed Alabbar officially unveils the luxurious serene gem off the coast of Abu Dhabi, Ramhan Island by Eagle Hills. In celebration of the announcement, Mr. Mohamed Alabbar hosted an exclusive event on 1 May 2024, welcoming VIPs and distinguished guests across UAE to experience the luxurious island firsthand.

Spanning a development area of 4 million square meters, with 2.2 million square meters of developable land, Ramhan Island is poised to become a coveted destination for those seeking an elevated coastal lifestyle, promising an unparalleled blend of luxury living and natural splendor. Ramhan Island encapsulates over 1,800 standalone villas, 900 marina residences, luxury brand residences, a luxury marina hotel and a vibrant retail promenade boasting 1.7 kilometers of shopping delights.

At the heart of Ramhan Island lies a collection of waterfront luxury villas, with high-end amenities and unparalleled vistas of the azure waters. Complementing the lavish residences is a world-class marina, replete with state-of-the-art shopping destinations and exquisite dining experiences. As it welcomes residents and visitors to its shores, Ramhan Island invites all to embark on a journey of unparalleled luxury amidst the captivating beauty of Abu Dhabi's coastline.

For more information on Ramhan Island, please visit https://ramhanisland.com/

For more information, please contact: Evane Dsouza - evane.dsouza@maisonpyramide.com

About Ramhan Island:

Ramhan is a heavenly island located in Abu Dhabi. It carries all the charm of nature, from scenic bays to beautiful mangrove trees. This incredibly designed master plan offers waterfront luxury villas with high-end amenities, a world class marina rich in state-of-art shopping with exquisite dining experiences, unrivaled hospitality in a luxurious hotel and serviced residences, besides a tranquil wellness center amidst serene surroundings and open bay views.

About Eagle Hills:

As an Abu Dhabi-based private real estate investment and development company, Eagle Hills brings its immense expertise to high-growth markets looking to revitalise urban areas or realise the full potential of city hubs. Managing over 30 hotels across 11 countries, Eagle Hills works with the latest technologies and smart innovations to develop sustainable communities that are built with future generations in mind. Eagle Hills is currently developing a range of mixed-use, mega-projects in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. These projects are set to positively impact the local communities both from financial and lifestyle aspects, while supporting local economic growth for the surrounding areas.