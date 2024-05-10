Dubai, UAE – LUM1NAR Tower 1, the newest jewel in Dubai’s illustrious skyline, is poised to redefine luxury living in the heart of Jumeirah Village Triangle. Developed by Object One Real Estate Development, this 25-storey residential masterpiece promises an unparalleled blend of comfort and elegance through its meticulously crafted one-bedroom apartments. Scheduled for launch in April 2024, LUM1NAR Tower 1 is generating significant anticipation, alongside its sister towers, LUM1NAR Tower 2 and LUM1NAR Tower 3, as they collectively introduce a new era of sophisticated living to Dubai.

"LUM1NAR Tower 1 represents a remarkable fusion of contemporary design, strategic location, and investment potential. Its position in Jumeirah Village Triangle offers residents unparalleled access to essential amenities and leisure spots, making it an attractive choice for both homeowners and investors alike. LUM1NAR Tower 1's strategic location, nestled between Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, positions it as a gateway to Dubai's major business, retail, and entertainment districts. This, coupled with its comprehensive suite of amenities, makes it a prime investment opportunity with promising returns." says Soliman Hossameldin, Real Estate Digital Marketing Expert.

LUM1NAR Tower 1 stands out not only for its architectural brilliance but also for its strategic allure and investment potential. In this comprehensive review, we delve into the key highlights that distinguish LUM1NAR Tower 1 and its siblings, elucidate the luxurious amenities and lifestyle awaiting its residents, provide insights into its strategic location, and outline the promising investment opportunities it presents.

Key Highlights of LUM1NAR Towers:

Modern Design and High-Quality Finishes: The architectural design of LUM1NAR Towers embodies modern luxury, boasting floor-to-ceiling windows, fully equipped kitchens, and luxurious bathrooms with chic finishings.

Comprehensive Amenities for a Premium Lifestyle: Residents enjoy access to a range of amenities including private balconies, children’s play areas, shared pools, and on-site dining, promoting both relaxation and an active lifestyle.

Strategic Architectural Planning: With each building rising 25 floors high and accommodating 196 one-bedroom apartments, LUM1NAR Towers prioritize space, functionality, exclusivity, and privacy.

Planned Completion and Facilities: The estimated handover date for LUM1NAR Towers is set for Q3 2026, with each tower featuring dedicated parking and essential services for practicality and convenience.

LUM1NAR Towers, developed by Object One Real Estate Development, epitomizes modern living in Dubai, offering residents a blend of luxury, comfort, and convenience in the heart of Jumeirah Village Triangle. With its strategic location, comprehensive amenities, and thoughtful design, it represents a premier lifestyle choice and an excellent investment opportunity.

Amenities and Lifestyle:

Living in LUM1NAR Towers ensures a lifestyle where convenience and luxury converge, with essential facilities and leisure spots conveniently located nearby.

The Strategic Location of LUM1NAR Towers:

Strategically positioned in Jumeirah Village Triangle, LUM1NAR Tower 1 offers easy access to Dubai’s major business, retail, and entertainment districts, enhancing both lifestyle and investment potential.

Investment Potential:

LUM1NAR Tower 1 presents a lucrative opportunity for investors, offering attractive returns, freehold ownership, no commission or fees, and flexible payment plans.

How to Secure Your Unit:

Securing a unit in LUM1NAR Towers is a hassle-free process facilitated by dedicated property advisors, with an attractive 60:40 payment plan to accommodate investors and homebuyers.