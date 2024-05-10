Dubai, UAE - Homes 4 Life Real Estate proudly announces its recognition as the 9th ranked brokerage at the prestigious EMAAR Quarter 1 Broker Awards 2024. The esteemed ceremony took place on May 9th, 2024, at the illustrious The Address Skyview Hotel, Downtown Dubai. The award was bestowed upon the management of Homes 4 Life Real Estate by EMAAR's distinguished leaders, Mr. Amit Jain and Mr. Bhaskara Santosh, amidst a gathering of esteemed industry professionals.

The EMAAR Quarter 1 Broker Awards 2024 honored the top 20 brokerages that have demonstrated exceptional performance in project sales, distinguishing themselves through their unwavering commitment to excellence and client satisfaction.

Reflecting on this remarkable achievement, Umesh Odhrani, Business Partner of Homes 4 Life Real Estate, remarked, "EMAAR has always been close to our heart. The quality and timely delivery of EMAAR that surpasses all others have always helped us build trust amongst our clients and develop a bond that continues to grow perpetually."

Hitin Keswani, Business Partner of Homes 4 Life Real Estate, echoed these sentiments, stating, "Good things in life don't come easy. And certainly, when it comes to recognitions like that of EMAAR, it truly motivates us to go an extra mile and ensure that we uplift our game. Undoubtedly, EMAAR is the benchmark of what Dubai Real Estate has to offer."

Homes 4 Life Real Estate extends its heartfelt gratitude to EMAAR for this esteemed recognition and acknowledges the dedication and hard work of its team members, whose unwavering commitment to excellence has been instrumental in achieving this milestone.

For further information, please contact:

Mohsin Ayub

Marketing Manager

Homes 4 Life Real Estate

Email: mohsin @homes4life.ae

About Homes 4 Life Real Estate:

Homes 4 Life Real Estate is a leading real estate brokerage firm based in Dubai, dedicated to providing exceptional service and unparalleled expertise to clients seeking to buy, sell, or rent properties in the dynamic Dubai real estate market. With a team of seasoned professionals and a commitment to integrity and excellence, Homes 4 Life Real Estate strives to exceed client expectations and deliver outstanding results with every transaction. For more information, visit www.homes4life.ae.