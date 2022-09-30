Dubai, UAE: Pixl, a growth marketing and technology company, has hosted its first Xlerate event for the real estate community. Positioned as an industry forum for the real estate sector, the inaugural session focused on leveraging sales and marketing technologies and CRM and marketing automation tools like HubSpot and WhatsApp to accelerate business growth.



Digital marketers within the real estate sector benefited from the sessions given by industry experts that included, Muhammad Raheel Walayat, Senior Manager Digital Marketing for Omniyat, Muhammad Umar Khan, Senior Digital Marketing Manager at Emaar. and Adrian Rochford, Senior Channel Manager, HubSpot. The event on 28 September, brought together over 125 participants that included developers, digital marketers, and real estate agency owners.



Founder & CEO of Pixl, Imran Khan, said, “Dubai Real Estate is at an all-time high with AED 173.9 B worth of sales recorded so far which is a around 20 percent increase from last year even before the year ends. It is time for real estate companies to scale up their operations and improve business functions to keep up with the rising demand while standing out from the crowd. There are thousands of brokerage firms in the country and there are no forums that bring these together for meaningful discussions and networking for growth, more importantly, efficient growth. As an agency that works closely with developers and brokers, we thought this was a good way to give back to the community and share knowledge and expertise to help streamline and bring global best practices to the region.”



Khan’s vision is to help these (real estate) businesses grow exponentially and efficiently by enabling a platform for founders, entrepreneurs, and growth-minded marketers to learn about new strategies & technologies, and network with leading experts.



XLERATE sessions will accelerate the rate of growth by creating a space where the latest products and technologies, innovative business models, and industry updates are dissected and made available to all across the sector.



There are plans to host similar events for other key sectors.



He added, “We want to add real value to businesses in the UAE during their critical development stages through these industry-specific workshop series. At XLERATE, we will cultivate a charged environment where people can connect and network, unlike generic webinars or seminars. Every speaker and every session will guide you through actionable insights that can be applied to your business immediately.”



About Xlerate

XLERATE will be a monthly event that helps ambitious entrepreneurs, sales & marketing professionals as well as any growth-minded person to scale up their skills, operations, and revenue exponentially. The sessions will provide unparalleled opportunities to network with key players in the industry and listen to highly curated sessions about the latest trends and technologies in your space.



Discover new business strategies, tools, and technologies to position your business amongst the top players in your niche segment straight from the industry experts.



About Pixl

Pixl is a sincere and business oriented, technology and growth marketing company with digital strategy and business solutions at its core. This UAE-born outfit is in hyper-growth mode expanding into the GCC, Europe and North American markets.



The company and its team believe in ownership and reliability. The Pixl team understands the impact of creativity and consumer engagement and its efforts are driven by behavioural insights – what motivates customers. Pixl works at the intersection of design, technology, and data to create solutions that drive meaningful impact for your business. Its bespoke approach to the client’s unique business, coupled with its outcome-driven strategy positions it as the best Digital Solutions Lab.



Equipped with marquee tech partners and only the best strategists, developers, and designers, Pixl is positioned to deliver exceptional customer and conversion-centric experiences that propel business growth.



