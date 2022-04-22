Pixis looks to hire across the regions to ensure seamless product delivery

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE /AETOSWire)-- Pixis, a leading provider of contextual codeless AI infrastructure for demand generation and marketing optimization, today announced its ingress into the MENA markets, in addition to its strong presence in APAC and rising presence in the US and Europe regions.

Founded by Shubham A. Mishra, Vrushali Prasade and Hari V, the codeless AI infrastructure company recently closed a $100M Series C round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 with participation from General Atlantic. With a total of $124M funding so far, the company has over 100 customers across the globe. This includes formidable brands such as Skoda, Volkswagen, DHL and L’Oreal to name a few. The company is making strides with its codeless AI products that analyzes billions of data points, improves ROI and reduces acquisitions costs by 20% on an average. Thus, equipping and empowering marketers across the globe. Their mission is to enable every marketer to access and operate AI for demand generation without requiring dependency on code or data science teams.

Talking about the company’s mission, Shubham A. Mishra, Global CEO at Pixis, shared, “For far too long marketers have deferred to the expertise of technical consultants for AI in marketing. However, Pixis is changing that by empowering marketers to directly integrate and use AI with ease.” The Pixis AI infrastructure houses close to 50 AI models deployed across a suite of products and plugins. With AI analyzing and optimizing every conceivable datapoint in no time, marketers can leverage the AI infrastructure to adjust their marketing strategies on the fly.

The Pixis AI infrastructure equips marketing teams with accurate targeting, cohorting, pico-segmenting, creative and optimization efficiencies all rolled into one. The self-evolving nature of the infrastructure learns with the brands as they grow in context to both; the marketing and business environment. The clinching factor is that the Pixis AI infrastructure takes into account all data privacy norms and restrictions and functions within the GDPR, ADGM, DIFC, and more, privacy frameworks to deliver optimal returns for customers.

Neel Pandya, CEO - Europe & APAC at Pixis, added, “Currently, the region is undergoing an interesting phase in marketing. Digital ad spends have increased dramatically and are expected to grow beyond $7.9 billion by 2024. This in itself is indicative of the tech immersion and efficiency in the region. This coupled with their efforts to reap high marketing ROI makes the region a ripe market for AI disruption. We’re quite excited and look forward to expanding our team of sales and marketing experts and building and strengthening our foothold in the MENA market.”

About Pixis

Pixis is a California-based technology company that provides codeless AI infrastructure to enable customers to scale accurate data-driven marketing. The company's codeless AI infrastructure currently comprises over four-dozen proprietary AI models that are deployed across an ecosystem of products and plugins. Pixis is on a mission to provide marketers with robust plug-and-play AI products without them having to write a single line of code.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220421005505/en/

*Source: AETOSWire