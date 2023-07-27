The company will enable the private sector through co-investment, creating opportunities for local suppliers, contractors, and SMEs

RIYADH : The Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced today the establishment of the Saudi Tourism Investment Company (Asfar or the Company) to support the growth of the country’s tourism sector. The company will invest in new tourism projects and develop attractive destinations with hospitality, tourist attractions, retail, and food and beverage offerings in cities across Saudi Arabia, in addition to investing in the local tourism value chain.

Asfar will enable the private sector through co-investment opportunities, and by creating an attractive environment for local suppliers, contractors, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to develop tourism projects and destinations, thereby creating a competitive environment that will enhance the variety and quality of the hospitality and tourism offering.

The company will leverage Saudi Arabia’s unique strategic location between the three continents of Asia, Africa and Europe as well as the competitive advantages of its cities. It will seek to benefit from the natural beauty and diversity of Saudi Arabia’s terrain and culture to further enhance tourism experiences in the country. This will attract domestic and international tourists to a large number of untapped destinations across the country and contribute to the national target of attracting 100 million visitors per year by 2030.

Mishary Alibraheem, Head of Entertainment, Leisure and Sport sector in MENA Investments at PIF, said: “Asfar will activate the role that Saudi Arabia’s cities play in supporting the national economy. It will enable each city to make the most of its unique tourism offering, further diversifying and enriching the tourism and entertainment experience in Saudi Arabia.

“PIF tourism projects and companies are working side by side, supporting and strengthening the tourism ecosystem. The creation of the company is in line with PIF’s strategy to create opportunities in the tourism sector and reinforce strategic partnership opportunities with the private sector, creating jobs and diversifying sources of income for the local economy in line with Saudi Vision 2030.”

PIF owns several strategic companies that aim to invest and develop tourism destinations across Saudi Arabia, including Aseer Investment Company (“AIC”), which aims to transform Aseer into a year-round tourism destination, as well as Saudi Downtown Company (“SDC”), mandated to build and develop downtown areas within Saudi Arabia.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) is one of the largest and most impactful sovereign wealth funds in the world. Since 2015, when the Board was reconstituted and oversight transferred to the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, the Fund’s board of directors has been chaired by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Prime Minister, Chairman of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, and Chairman of the Public Investment Fund. PIF a leading role in advancing Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation and diversification, as well as contributing to shaping the future of the global economy. Since 2017, PIF has established 84 companies.

PIF is building a diversified portfolio by entering into attractive and long-term investment opportunities in 13 strategic sectors in Saudi Arabia and globally. PIF's strategy, as set out in the PIF Program 2021-2025 - one of the Vision 2030 realization programs - aims to enable many promising sectors and contribute to increasing local content by creating partnerships with the private sector, in addition to injecting at least 150 billion riyals annually into the local economy. PIF works to transfer technologies and localize knowledge to build a prosperous and sustainable economy domestically. As the investment arm Saudi Arabia, PIF looks to make unique investments, and is building strategic alliances and partnerships with prestigious international institutions and organizations, which contribute to achieving real long-term value for Saudi Arabia, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030. PIF has also created an operational governance model that reflects its main tasks and objectives, in line with best international practices. Applying this model of governance enhances the level of transparency and effectiveness in decision-making and future progress.

