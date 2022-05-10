Philips brings the power of connected care to life by connecting patients and caregivers in any care setting, from hospital to home, optimizing the use of critical resources and leading to improved patient and staff satisfaction and lower cost of care

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, will spotlight solutions and lead conversations on connected care at this year’s Health Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) Executive Summit scheduled to take place on the 10th of May 2022 in Dubai.

As one of the leaders in digital health transformation, this year, Philips will drive conversations through a panel discussion and a keynote address by Dr Samir Said, M.D., General Manager of Connected Care and Healthcare Informatics, Philips Middle East, Turkey and Africa.

“The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the use of telehealth to expand access to critical resources and underscored the need for a patient-centric connected approach to healthcare. There is however a continued need for interoperable healthcare designed around the patient, and great demand to support caregiver and patient interaction regardless of location. This will ultimately lead to increased and optimized access to specialist teams who are often in short supply” Dr Said explains.

Today’s healthcare systems are continuously generating and consuming massive amounts of data across the health continuum - starting with healthy living and prevention, precision diagnosis and personalized treatment, through to care in the home – where the cycle to healthy living begins again. This data can transform systems, empower people and provide critical insights needed to drive better decisions for greater quality of care. And ultimately strengthen the system to move from sick care to true healthcare.

Dr Said states that “Philips is of the view that in this connected world, it’s vital to take a holistic and seamless view of the end-to-end patient journey. To move care forward, data has to be unleashed, boundaries broken, and users of data empowered. Getting health informatics right is about turning data into meaningful insights, to ultimately transform healthcare systems for better care.”

Philips has made significant inroads in developing and launching a series of innovative solutions that bring the power of connected care to life, these include interoperable IT systems, cloud-based solutions, and telehealth. Key capabilities and innovations showcased at HIMMS 2022 include:

Next Generation Telehealth Solutions

Philips’ telehealth solutions and capabilities enable customers to extend where, when, and how care is delivered - regardless of the patient’s location. Using advanced clinical data throughout a patient’s care pathway to help detect critical issues earlier, virtual care can help monitor a range of patients across the care continuum while maintaining quality of care and optimizing staff allocation and productivity.

The Philips eICU as an example, enables clinicians to interact with staff at the bedside and consult on individual care – even from an offsite location. This means one centralized specialized critical care team can manage a large number of ICU locations, and exchange health information electronically, in real time. This offers a supplement – not a replacement – to the bedside team, by creating added support structures to increasingly scarce clinical resources.

AI-Enabled Early Warning Scoring

The general care ward encompasses a wide range of patients with varying conditions and needs. Sicker patients, unexpected clinical deterioration and lower nurse-to-patient ratios mean the clinical staff's job is increasingly more difficult.

Philips’ General Ward Solutions offer inventive, smart vital sign monitoring systems with a fully automated and configurable early warning scoring (EWS) system for the hospital ward to ensure rapid response to deteriorating patients.

This includes the Phillips IntelliVue Guardian Solution, which integrates easily into existing general ward infrastructure and combines vital signs monitoring and software for early identification and notification of at-risk patients. This AI-enabled automated early warning scoring system aids in identifying subtle signs of deterioration in a general floor patient’s condition at the point of care, hours before a potential adverse event, so caregivers and Rapid Response Teams can respond earlier – in time to make a difference. The IntelliVue Guardian automated EWS helps to reduce ICU transfers and readmissions, adverse events, and length of stay.

These innvations are supported by dedicated expertise and experience within Philips, including the recent acquisition of Cardiologs - a complementary technology company focused on transforming cardiac diagnostics using artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud technology, and Capsule Technologies – a leading provider of medical device integration and data technologies for hospitals and healthcare organizations.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2021 sales of EUR 17.2 billion and employs approximately 78,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.