Jeddah: Petromin Corporation and Emaar, the Economic City (EEC: the master developers of KAEC - King Abdullah Economic City) have signed a long-term strategic partnership. The partnership will provide KAEC with mobility and transport solutions that will be available to residents and visitors. The agreement was signed by CEO of Petromin Corporation, Kalyana Sivagnanam and the CEO of EEC, Cyril Piaia in the presence of Petromin’s Chairman, His Excellency Amr Al-Dabbagh.

The partnership will provide sustainable mobility and transport solutions in the area that will include: EV charging stations and as a short-term solution, an integrated fuel station network, with modern forecourts. Each of these solutions will be provided by the relevant Petromin subsidiary, with Electromin overseeing the EV charging stations, while Petromin Fuel will oversee the integrated fuel station network.

The petrol stations will include a full range of amenities such as F&B brands, retail & convenience store, express car service (oil change, tire shop, battery services), vehicle maintenance workshop, eco wash system, EV charging station, ATM, Mosque & restrooms

Petromin Corporation’s CEO, Kalyana Sivagnanam, commented: “We are extremely enthusiastic for this partnership with EEC and to support their innovative urban-living infrastructure. This initiative will serve as an enabler of Vision2030’s zero-emissions target, by establishing world-class living standards for the current and future residents of KAEC. We are pleased to be able to accommodate the rising demands of the city with time. As market leaders in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Petromin is ready to offer its vast end-to-end mobility solutions to cover the entire automotive journey of the people of KAEC.”

Cyril Piaia, CEO of Emaar, The Economic City, also commented on the collaboration: “Our partnership with Petromin will be crucial in realizing our goals to provide more services for our community of residents and visitors within KAEC. We are looking forward to working together to uplift KAEC from an investment-ready destination to a city enabling quality services & modern mobility solutions. With their proven expertise in the automotive field, we can trust that all our residents and visitors here will benefit from quality services provided by Petromin’s broad portfolio of businesses”.

KAEC is located on the Red Sea coast of Saudi Arabia equipped with state-of-the-art facilities such as King Abdullah Port, that was recently classified by the World Bank as the most efficient port in the world—and KAEC Industrial Valley, which is focused on logistics and light industries manufacturing. KAEC also offers a modern leisure and tourism district which includes over 40km of pristine coastline, several hotels, and the award-winning Royal Greens international tournament golf course. In 2021, the city welcomed over 1 million visitors and has developed a range of lifestyle residential communities for its growing population of full-time residents and second homeowners.

As a group of Saudi companies prominent in the field of innovation and sustainability, Petromin is now a pioneer in covering the entire automotive journey of its customers while providing a host of mobility solutions for B2B, B2C and B2G clientele. With 8 separate verticals under its umbrella, Petromin is well-equipped to cater to the evolving needs of today’s modern society. We are optimistic that this relationship will yield a significant impact on the national transition to innovative future-proof mobility.

About Petromin Corporation:

Petromin is the leading Saudi mobility solutions provider with an unmatched reputation for the highest quality products and services in the industry today. Operating in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, since 1968, it started building its name for producing the highest quality lubricants in the region which grew overtime into a large mobility solutions provider to cover the entire automotive journey of the customer. With more than 6000 employees, Petromin exports its products to over 40 countries in the GCC, Middle East, Africa, and Asia, with fast and reliable vehicle maintenance services backed by an extensive network of service centers that provide unparalleled coverage across the region.

About Electromin:

Electromin is the leading Saudi turnkey, technology driven e-mobility solutions provider for passenger vehicles, commercial and government fleets, public transit and large infrastructure projects.

Electromin is building a charging network to offer a seamless charging experience for EV drivers across the Kingdom. Industry experts from around the world ensure that Electromin can provide the knowledge and experience to the KSA market.

https://electromin.com/

About Petromin Fuel:

National Fuel Company houses Saudi Arabia’s only company-owned and company-operated state-of-the-art fuel station network with modern forecourts. Hosting a wide range of products and services, we are dedicated to fulfill the daily automotive needs of every visitor, no matter what. With over 226 touchpoints today, our footprint is growing rapidly across Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

https://petromin.com/ourbusinessverticals/

About King Abdullah Economic City:

King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) is an emerging destination centrally located on the Red Sea coast of Saudi Arabia. Located a short distance north of Jeddah, KAEC is a 185 square kilometer city anchored by King Abdullah Port—recently named by the World Bank as the most efficient port in the world—and KAEC Industrial Valley, which is focused on logistics and light manufacturing. Over 100 multinational and Saudi companies have already made their home in KAEC, engaging in diverse activities ranging from advanced logistics to automotive, pharmaceuticals, FMCG, packaging, and building materials manufacturing. KAEC is directly connected to the Haramain high speed railway network and the Saudi National Highways grid, making the city a key node along the Red Sea economic corridor.

KAEC also offers a modern leisure and tourism district which includes over 40km of pristine coastline, several hotels and the award-winning Royal Greens international tournament golf course. In 2021, the city welcomed over 1 million visitors, and has developed a range of lifestyle residential communities for its growing population of full-time residents and second home owners.

With its strategic location, advanced infrastructure and investor-friendly regulation, KAEC is a ready-made platform for Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiatives. The city serves as a testbed for new government initiatives, has been host of pioneering national events, and is a preferred site for large-scale, strategic projects across many key sectors. A prime example of the country’s commitment to private-public partnership, KAEC is actively contributing to national objectives embodied in Vision 2030, from attracting foreign direct investment to developing the tourism sector, promoting sports, entertainment and the arts, creating new jobs, and growing non-oil exports through companies operating in its Industrial Valley.

KAEC welcomes third party investors, real estate developers and operators to realize their projects and ambitions in the city and accelerate its development. Emaar, The Economic City (EEC) is the master developer of the city and acts as the master planner, primary infrastructure developer, enabler and facilitator of KAEC. EEC is a Tadawul-listed public joint stock Saudi company established in 2006 and is 25% owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

For more information, visit: https://kaec.net