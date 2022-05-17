Dubai, UAE: PayerMax, a global omni-method collection and disbursement solution, has announced its launch in the MENA region. PayerMax supports more than 350 local payment methods, covering Southeast Asia, South Asia, South Korea, LATAM and now MENA.

Leveraging its unified omni-method payment solution, PayerMax will engage and partner across the digital payments provider, banking and regulatory ecosystem to support and accelerate digital payment adoption upholding the regional and national agenda of a cashless society by driving financially inclusive payment acceptance.

Sianna Wu, Senior Vice President - MEA, PayerMax said: “We are proud to launch PayerMax in the MENA region, deepening our local presence through private and public sector partnerships to service online merchants that have ambition beyond borders and unlock monetization at scale across the region.”

By offering global digital merchants and Middle East Payment Institutions the ability and scale to offer localized and financially inclusive payment methods in major markets with one API, PayerMax is set to change the digital payment landscape, one transaction at a time.

“As Middle East’s payments industry continues to evolve, PayerMax is designed to offer enhanced speed, flexibility and convenience. It is important to remember to cover payment methods that ensure maximum financial inclusivity. PayerMax coverage includes omni-channel payment methods beyond international and local cards including carrier billing, over 80+ e-wallets and branded payment solutions from the world's most recognized banks and non-FI institutions.”Sianna Wu added.

The GCC is set to register the fastest growth in e-commerce between 2019 and 2022, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE leading the way at 39% percent and 38% CAGR respectively, according to a report by CNNB Solutions.

The launch of PayerMax in the MENA region represents a very significant milestone as it aims to unify the fragmented payments landscape to bring about a paradigm shift in user behavior and support the rapidly growing MENA digital market to unlock borderless growth.

About PayerMax

PayerMax is the world’s leading Omni-method global payment solution, with over 350+ payment methods over 5 continents focused on empowering the #borderlessgrowth of the world’s top grossing digital merchants from developed markets.

Established in 2020, PayerMax is the emerging market's leading regulated digital payment provider servicing online merchants that have ambition beyond borders. PayerMax is headquartered in Singapore with regional head offices and presence in United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Shanghai, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand & Brazil.

