Dubai, United Arab Emirates: PayBy, a leading fintech company under Astra Tech, has set a new standard in the UAE's payment landscape by becoming the only merchant acquirer to offer groundbreaking capabilities through its all-in-one, state-of-the-art POS solution. This innovative technology empowers merchants to generate payment links and QR codes directly from the terminal, streamlining both online and offline payment processes and eliminating the need for external portals.

In the UAE, there are over 450,000 merchants operating across various sectors, according to the Dubai Chamber of Commerce​. These merchants face significant challenges, with 65% reporting difficulties in managing multiple payment systems and integrating online and offline transactions, according to a survey by Visa​. This underscores the pressing need for efficient, secure, and versatile payment solutions.

PayBy’s advanced POS technology supports a comprehensive range of payment methods, including bank cards, Alipay+, WeChat, Botim Wallets, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay, NFC payments, and more. The direct generation of payment links and QR codes from the terminal is a game-changer, offering merchants unmatched ease and security in accepting payments from a diverse array of domestic and global customers. This feature not only simplifies operations but also enhances customer satisfaction, positioning PayBy as a leader in payment solutions innovation.

Abdallah Abu-Sheikh, Founder of Astra Tech, commented: "At PayBy, we are constantly seeking innovative ways to meet the evolving needs of our customers and simplify their payment processes. Being the only merchant acquirer in the UAE to offer payment links and QR codes directly from our terminals is a significant milestone. This integrated online and offline solution provides our sector-diverse merchants with the flexibility and efficiency to operate seamlessly within the UAE’s complex market."

While the POS machine's primary focus is on enhancing the merchant's ability to handle payments effortlessly, PayBy’s commitment to innovation also includes partnerships that enrich the overall payment experience. The integration of globally recognized payment options, such as WeChat Pay, adds value by catering to the diverse needs of international customers, particularly Chinese tourists. However, the true strength of PayBy's POS solution lies in its ability to provide a full suite of payment options, catering to both online and offline transactions, and ensuring merchants have all the tools needed to succeed.

About Astra Tech

Astra Tech, a UAE-based technology development group, is dedicated to transforming the accessibility of everyday services for its users through its Ultra App. Astra Tech started this transformation by acquiring the CBUAE licensed fintech company PayBy and the renowned VoIP app Botim in 2022. Botim will be the Ultra App's foundation, providing its users with seamless integration of day-to-day services.