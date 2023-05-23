Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has announced that participants in all book fairs in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi are exempt from paying rental and participation fees in 2023.

For the third consecutive year, the decision exempts all publishing houses, exhibitors, and publishers participating in the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2023, Al Ain Book Festival 2023, and Al Dhafra Book Festival 2023 from rental and participation fees. The objective is to offer a strong incentive to attract more publishers and creators to participate in these exhibitions, which serves to enrich the local and regional cultural scene, supply Arab libraries with a wide collection of international publications, and position Abu Dhabi as a global cultural capital, a thriving centre for commerce, and a hub for cross-cultural dialogue.

H.E. Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, said: "The fees exemption granted to publishing houses, exhibitors, and publishers participating in Abu Dhabi’s book fairs and festivals – now for the third consecutive year – is a catalyst for growth and advancement in the publishing and creative industries locally, regionally, and globally. This feeds into wider goals of the ALC, namely to reach greater numbers of readers and to promote and elevate Arabic language content across all forms of publishing. This decision reflects the vision of our wise leadership and the great value they place on knowledge and culture as essential elements of a thriving society.”

The exemption forms part of the DCT Abu Dhabi and the ALC’s joint efforts to support local and international publishers, in line with the Centre’s strategy to ensure the continuity and growth of the publishing sector and promote Arabic as a language of culture, science, and innovation.

The announcement coincides with the launch of the 32nd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, taking place from 22-28 May at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

About Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, which was launched for the first time in 1981, is an international cultural platform where publishers, libraries, agents, cultural institutions and media meet annually to exchange ideas and thoughts to identify opportunities. Aiming to open new horizons for local and Arab publishers, ADIBF contributes to the development of the publishing sector by hosting the most famous Arab, regional and international publishing houses.

The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair is a leading regional and global platform where members of the creative and publishing industries come together to read, learn and grow.

It is more than just a fair – it is a hub of opportunities where like-minded visitors can meet, establish partnerships, discover the latest trends and build up their passions.

ADIBF is the ultimate destination for book lovers and those interested in creative industries, attracting over 150,000 visitors each year.

ADIBF champions the love of reading and inspires creativity in all its forms, placing a special emphasis on books. With a diverse range of engaging activities tailored to all kinds of interests, ADIBF aims to cultivate a culture of reading among everyone in the community.

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, late President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organisation of book fairs. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, human expertise, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.

