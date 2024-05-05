Banjul: On the sidelines of the 15th session of the Islamic Summit Conference, held in Banjul, The Gambia, the OIC Secretary-General, H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, witnessed, on May 4, 2024, together with H.E. Mr. Carlos Pinto Pereira, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Communities of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, the signing ceremony of 9 agreements and conventions of OIC and its institutions.

The nine agreements are the following: the Statute of the OIC Women Development Organization, the Statute of the OIC Labor Center; the Statute of the International Islamic Court of Justice; The Agreement Establishing the Islamic Committee of the International Crescent; the Agreement on OIC Immunities and Privileges; the OIC Convention on Combating International Terrorism; the Covenant on the Rights of the Child in Islam; the Statute of the OIC Center for Police Coordination and Cooperation; and the Makkah Al-Mukarramah Convention of the OIC Member States on Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Cooperation.

On this occasion, the Secretary-General expressed his deep thanks to the Republic of Guinea-Bissau and its Minister of Foreign Affairs for signing these agreements, which reflects Guinea-Bissau’s keenness to be an effective member of these institutions. He also urged all Member States to sign these agreements and conventions.