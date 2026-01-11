Kuwait City – Gulf Capital Investment Company KSCC “InvestGB”, the investment arm of Gulf Bank, has announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with CVC, one of the world’s leading private markets managers with a long-standing track record across private equity, secondaries, credit, and infrastructure and with a strong emphasis on Europe.

This partnership marks an important milestone for InvestGB, as CVC launches a tailored version of its private equity strategies, designed specifically to meet the needs of InvestGB clients. The new solution complements InvestGB’s existing suite of primarily income-distributing offerings by introducing a product focused on capital appreciation, broadening the range of investment opportunities available to its clients.

Through this partnership with CVC, InvestGB continues to strengthen its platform with top-tier global expertise, reinforcing its mission to deliver diversified, sophisticated, and client-centric investment strategies.

Supported by a global network of 30 local offices, CVC manages €200 billion in assets under management across seven complementary strategies and weighted towards Europe. Its private equity platform is one of the largest globally and manages €116 billion across four strategies: Europe/Americas, Asia, Strategic Opportunities and Catalyst. CVC’s Secondaries business oversees €17 billion, while its Credit and Infrastructure platforms manage €49 billion and €19 billion respectively. With the ability to deploy its full global resources on each investment, CVC brings a distinct competitive advantage in sourcing opportunities and creating long-term value.

Investment Opportunities

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Hani AlAwadhi, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of InvestGB, said: “Our partnership with CVC represents an important step in InvestGB’s goal to bring world-class investment capabilities to our clients. This collaboration aligns with our strategy to expand our product offerings by providing our clients with access to premium private equity opportunities focused on durable, long-term value creation with a mechanism for superior capital accessibility than typical illiquid private equity investments. We are proud to be working with a global leader of CVC’s caliber and look forward to delivering enhanced value to our clients.

Private Markets

Mr. Nick Clarry, Chair of Private Wealth and Head of Sports, Media & Entertainment at CVC, commented: “This partnership opens the door for individual investors to access CVC’s private market opportunities through the CVC Private Wealth platform. It gives them exposure to the same high-performance strategies used by leading institutional investors, with a weighting towards Europe, and the potential for stronger returns, better diversification and lower correlation to public markets.”

Mr. Ragheb El Rami, Partner at CVC added: “We are pleased to partner with InvestGB in advancing its long-term investment strategy. This collaboration will allow CVC’s global platform and investment experience to support InvestGB’s ambition to broaden client access to high-quality private markets solutions. We look forward to working together to deliver strong, sustainable outcomes for their investors.”

This partnership reinforces InvestGB’s ongoing efforts to bring leading global investment expertise to Kuwait and expand its range of high-quality, diversified solutions for its clients. As InvestGB continues to grow its product suite and global partnerships, the company remains committed to enabling its clients to access innovative, best-in-class investment opportunities across international markets.