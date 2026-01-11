Manama – Arabian Gulf University: The Arabian Gulf University (AGU) has signed a consultancy services agreement with Nakheel Al Waha Consulting Office to develop and formulate a comprehensive organisational manual for Human Resources, and to enhance its operational efficiency in line with the University’s new strategic plan aimed at strengthening institutional best practices.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Dr Saad bin Saud Al Fuhaid, President of the University, and Mr Ali bin Abdulrahman Al Shehri, General Manager of Nakheel Al Waha Consulting Office.

Under the agreement, specialised consultancy services will be provided, including an assessment of the current status of Human Resources management, analysis of existing policies and procedures, development of organisational structures and job descriptions, and the enhancement of strategic and operational HR planning using modern methodologies such as Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and the Objectives and Key Results (OKR) framework.

The agreement also covers the conduct of benchmarking studies with GCC universities and educational institutions, analysis of prevailing HR models, development of competency matrices, and the updating of governance frameworks and authorities. These measures are intended to raise institutional performance efficiency and support organisational excellence across the University.

Commenting on the agreement, Dr Al Fuhaid said that the partnership forms part of the University’s strategic direction to advance its Human Resources ecosystem and to build a motivating work environment based on international best practices. He noted that this will support the achievement of the University’s academic and administrative vision and mission, while enhancing its ability to attract talent and develop human capital.

For his part, Mr Al Shehri expressed his pride in cooperating with the Arabian Gulf University, emphasising that the agreement represents a strategic step towards strengthening the University’s Human Resources framework in line with modern administrative best practices. He added that, through this partnership, Nakheel Al Waha Consulting Office will deliver specialised consultancy solutions, facilitate knowledge transfer and build institutional capabilities, thereby enhancing organisational performance efficiency and ensuring effective alignment between the Human Resources strategy and the University’s objectives, in support of sustainable institutional excellence.

The signing ceremony was attended by Dr Ghazi Al Otaibi, Vice President for Academic and Research Affairs at AGU, Mr Khalil Ali Al Hamri, Director of Human Resources at the University, along with a number of specialists and administrative staff from the department.