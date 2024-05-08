United Arab Emirates: Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, today announced that over 150 young employees graduated from EGA Youth Council-led learning and development platform, FURSA, in the first year since the programme was launched.

FURSA is a comprehensive platform, developed by EGA Youth Council and the Learning and Development team, that provides access to curated courses and experiences to enhance skills in leadership, Industry 4.0, sustainability, science and technology.

The programme includes 26 academic courses, from prestigious universities such as Harvard, Oxford and London Business School, and wide range of tailored experiences in volunteering, and collaboration. FURSA is exclusively for EGA employees under the age of 35.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said: “Upskilling and empowering the next generation of leaders at EGA is key to future-proofing our business and enhancing our competitiveness. At EGA, alongside our Learning and Development team, our Youth Council is heavily engaged in this work. FURSA reflects their commitment to providing excellent capability building and career opportunities as part of fulfilling EGA’s our bold aspiration to become a talent driven organisation.”

Hala Alhashmi, Chair of EGA Youth Council and a product owner in the digital transformation & industry 4.0 department, said: “FURSA is a unique platform, developed by young EGA employees for young EGA employees. It provides us as youth with a variety of learning opportunities to expand our knowledge, develop new skills, and gain valuable experience. Finding effective ways to develop the leaders of tomorrow requires the engagement of everyone, including young people themselves.”

FURSA, builds on EGA’s existing Learning & Development offering of some 2,300 different training courses. In 2023, EGA employees completed over 61,400 days of learning & development, averaging more than 10 days of training per employee.

EGA Youth Council was awarded ‘Organisation of the Year for Youth Empowerment’ at GCC GOV HR Awards 2023 in recognition of its role in the development of future leaders, in line with the National Youth Strategy of the UAE.

Simon Buerk

sbuerk@ega.ae