Riyadh: Optimum Nutrition - the world’s #1 sports nutrition brand and part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition – has announced the distribution of 1,000 Iftar boxes in partnership with the Saudi Food Bank Association – Etaam.

The campaign will cover various Saudi cities, including Riyadh, Al Dammam and Al Ihsaa, with beneficiaries comprising low-income individuals and families who are registered within Etaam’s data system.

Commenting the initiative, Satyavrat Pendharkar VP of Glanbia in Greater China, South Asia & Middle East said: “Social solidarity is a value that’s deeply embedded within our communities, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, where support for one another becomes not only a good deed, but also a moral obligation. Each one of us constitutes a transformative power who can positively impact society through simple gestures, such as distributing hot meals to those in dire need.”

Satyavrat Pendharkar added: “People’s health and well-being are our top priority. The 1,000 Iftar Boxes campaign is not only our way to thank and support our local community, but also a means to raise awareness about healthy food and unlock access to nutritious meals for all. We are part of the communities we work in, and their welfare is ours. We wish to thank our partner, Etaam, for giving us the opportunity to make a difference, with the hope of laying strong foundations for our collaboration regarding similar initiatives in the future.”

A gold standard for proteins and sports-nutrition supplements for over 35 years globally, Optimum Nutrition has touched the lives of numerous reputed athletes and fitness enthusiasts alike. Today, the company is touching the lives of thousands during Ramadan by spreading good deeds and building tight-knit local communities, one hot meal at a time.

About Optimum Nutrition

Part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Optimum Nutrition® is the world’s #1 sports nutrition brand, producing a wide variety of delicious, high-quality nutritional food supplements and beverages to support an active and healthy lifestyle, including protein powders, ready-to-drink shakes and beverages, energy + hydration products, ready-to-eat bars, multivitamins and more. For over 35 years, Optimum Nutrition has set the standard for trusted products and proudly produces Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey™, which is universally recognised as the world's No. 1 selling1 whey protein powder. Optimum Nutrition products are sold in 100+ countries around the world and can be found in specialty and mass retail stores, gyms and fitness centers, and online retailers. For more information, visit OptimumNutrition.com and follow the brand on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Saudi Food Bank - Etaam

The Saudi Food Bank – Etaam is a civil society organization specialized in food and licensed by the National Center for Non-Profit Sector (License No. 600) as the first food bank in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region. Etaam was established in 2011 in the city of Dammam under the name “Charitable Association for Food in the Eastern Province” with the aim of preventing food waste. By the middle of 2021, a ministerial decision was issued approving the development and expansion of the association’s activity and objectives, as well as the change of its name to “Saudi Food Bank – Etaam”.

Headquartered in Dammam in the Eastern Province, Etaam has branches in Riyadh, Jeddah, Al-Ahsa, and Jubail Industrial City, in addition to mobile distribution units in Buqayq Governorate and Rasl Al-Khair Center in the Eastern Province.

As for Etaam’s business model, it aims to build effective strategic alliances that positively use the surplus of food resources by distributing them to beneficiaries; offer various community initiatives in the field of food support; and provide safe and sustainable food for low-income and underprivileged people.

Etaam’s logistics operations are managed with high efficiency by highly qualified professionals, backed by state-of-the-art logistical, marketing and technical tools to ensure best services to beneficiaries.