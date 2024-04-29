Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Carrefour, which Majid Al Futtaim owns the exclusive rights to operate in the UAE, aims to address the National Nutrition Strategy’s concern that only 17 per cent of adults meet the recommended daily intake of fruits and vegetables. Having identified accessibility, affordability, and appeal as the main barriers to healthier eating, Carrefour aims to tackle this “green gap” by rolling out the ‘Choose Better’ programme across all its stores in the country.

‘Better for You’ is one of three key pillars of the programme which focuses on highlighting Carrefour’s nutritious range of fresh food and superior quality fruits and vegetables at affordable prices and rewards customers for making healthier choices. This includes offering 10X SHARE points when purchasing products labeled with ‘Choose Better’, both online and in-store.

Through these incentives, Carrefour aims to encourage customers to adopt a nutritious diet and embrace a healthier lifestyle. Carrefour’s Private Label also contributes to this objective, ensuring maximum value for money, without compromising on taste or quality.

Commenting on the launch, Sheila Chaiban, Chief Marketing Officer at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said: “There is a growing concern over the percentage of adults, currently at 17 per cent, meeting the recommended intake of five servings of fruits and vegetables per day in the UAE. Through ‘Choose Better’, we aim to encourage nutrition-focused lifestyles that contribute significantly to national goals. We remain dedicated to aligning with the UAE government's National Nutrition Strategy to improve overall health and wellness in the country, and will continue to identify initiatives to do so."

She added: “At Majid Al Futtaim, we recognise our role as a responsible retailer in creating a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of our customers. With ‘Choose Better’, we are simplifying access to healthier choices and paving the way for more sustainable lifestyles. With the right tools, resources, and education needed, we can easily make this possible, and that is where ‘Choose Better’ comes in.”

Carrefour will continue to develop and work closely with its strong local supply base, creating demand assurance for suppliers, empowering local producers, and encouraging farmers to offer healthier, more sustainable products.

The ‘Choose Better’ programme is built on three key pillars: ‘Better for You’, ‘Better for the Planet’, which promotes informed purchases that protect the environment, and ‘Better for Communities’, which rewards customers for choosing products and services that support local communities and economies.

For more information, please visit the Choose Better landing page.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is a diversified lifestyle conglomerate spanning 16 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The company employs 43,000 people representing 114 nationalities and welcomes 600 million customers to its shopping malls, communities, retail and entertainment destinations each year.

With owned assets valued at US$18 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region. The company is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

https://maf.am/Majid_Al_Futtaim_EN

About Carrefour

Carrefour was introduced to the region in 1995 by UAE company Majid Al Futtaim. The Company owns the exclusive rights to operate Carrefour, under Majid Al Futtaim's distinct logo and name, in 14 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. To meet the growing needs of its diverse customer base and communities, Carrefour offers omnichannel customer experiences tailored to the needs of the modern consumer. Through its innovative physical and digital customer services, Carrefour provides access to an unrivalled choice of quality products, at unbeatable value for the 770,000 customers it serves daily. Committed to supporting local economies, producers and suppliers in the communities it serves, Carrefour resources over 80 per cent of its products from the region.

www.carrefouruae.com/mafuae/en/

