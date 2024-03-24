Kuwait City: In line with Mother’s Day, Ooredoo Kuwait, the leading telecommunications company in the region, maintains its tradition of recognizing and supporting working mothers while also dedicating multiple internal initiatives to its employees.

Emotional Messages Across Kuwait's Bridges

In a bid to empower women and promote work-life balance, Ooredoo adorned bridges across Kuwait with emotional messages, expressing gratitude to working mothers and reminding them of their irreplaceable role within their families.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by working mothers in balancing career and family responsibilities, Ooredoo Kuwait's Mother's Day campaign aims to shine a spotlight on the invaluable contributions of these remarkable individuals.

The strategically placed messages throughout the city serve as poignant reminders of the importance of supporting and appreciating working mothers.

Supporting Female Employees

In addition to public displays of appreciation, Ooredoo Kuwait pleasantly surprised its female employees with multiple giveaways and gestures of recognition on Mother's Day. This initiative underscores Ooredoo's commitment to fostering a supportive and nurturing work environment.

Recognizing the significance of work-life balance, the company is dedicated to implementing policies that empower working parents to succeed in both their personal and professional lives.

Ooredoo's commitment to women's empowerment extends beyond the workplace. The company emphasizes equal pay, equal representation on leadership teams, and equal access to training and career-building opportunities.

Furthermore, Ooredoo is investing in the development of young national female leaders by providing them with the necessary training, development, and support opportunities.

The leading telecom company's ongoing initiatives reflect its unwavering commitment to expanding its business by nurturing its people, helping them reach their full potential. This approach is deeply embedded in the company’s business model, strategy, and operations, fostering a supportive, flexible, and agile environment where every employee can thrive.

Ooredoo Kuwait's efforts to recognize and support working mothers, along with its dedication to enhancing employee satisfaction through internal initiatives, reaffirm its commitment to both its workforce and the community it serves.