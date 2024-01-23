Kuwait: In alignment with International Education Day, Ooredoo Kuwait, the renowned digital innovator, reaffirms its commitment to revolutionizing education through technology. As a trailblazer in cutting-edge products and services, the company has played a pivotal role in nurturing Kuwait's educational sector and propelling the nation's youth toward development.

Summer Internship Program: Nurturing Future Leaders

A flagship initiative by Ooredoo is the Summer Internship Program, conducted in collaboration with the Youth Public Authority. This program was designed to cultivate and train potential leaders in the telecommunications and digital industry. By offering invaluable learning experiences, Ooredoo acted as a talent pipeline, creating pathways for ambitious students with the potential to become future industry leaders.

Cybersecurity Dialogue at Ktech: Fostering Knowledge and Investment

Ooredoo's commitment to advancing education was further exemplified through its active participation in the Cybersecurity Dialogue at Ktech. This initiative showcased the company's dedication to knowledge-sharing and technological investments. Actively engaging in discussions on the latest developments in cybersecurity, Ooredoo demonstrated its commitment to empowering youth and supporting educational initiatives in the technology sector, underscoring the company’s multifaceted commitment to educational initiatives and knowledge-sharing.

Training Programs Nurturing Young Talents

In addition to that, Ooredoo has launched a comprehensive summer training program, acting as a vital link between academic education and professional growth for young talent in Kuwait. The program aims to empower participants with essential skills such as teamwork, creative thinking, and customer service techniques. This ongoing initiative highlights Ooredoo's steadfast commitment to nurturing the growth of young minds and actively contributing to the business, telecom, and technology sectors.

"Safer Internet Week" Initiative: Advocating Internet Safety for Kids

In a testament to the company’s commitment to enriching the education sector and as part of its CSR program, Ooredoo has launched the "Safe Internet Week" initiative. This forward-thinking program aims to foster safe and responsible internet usage among children. Collaborating with Al-Bayan Bilingual School (BBS) and the American International School (AIS), Ooredoo has crafted a purposeful initiative to educate the younger generation about safe online practices. The ultimate goal is to ensure that children have the best experiences and opportunities in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

Amidst today's modern and digital reality, Ooredoo Kuwait stands firm in its commitment to rolling out initiatives that center around the latest secure technologies, with a specific focus on children and youth. This steadfast dedication reflects the company's vision of creating a safer and more interconnected world for the younger generation.

Providing Solutions for the Education Sector

In line with its dedication to digital progress, Ooredoo has proactively introduced innovative solutions for the education sector. This comprehensive platform acts as a facilitator for a new-age learning environment, underscoring the company's mission to empower students with instant access to information at all times. Ooredoo strives to bridge the gap between traditional education and the evolving digital landscape, ensuring that students can seamlessly benefit from the wealth of knowledge available in today's dynamic world.

Honoring The Achievements of Young Talents

In a heartfelt initiative, Ooredoo Kuwait has sponsored the Academic Achievement Awards for the Children of Martyrs, acknowledging and celebrating the academic prowess of students ranging from elementary to Ph.D. studies. Additionally, the Ooredoo building has highlighted high-achieving students during graduation seasons, inspiring the community with their remarkable accomplishments.

Jarir Partnership and Nojoom Loyalty Program

During the back-to-school season, Ooredoo unveiled an ongoing collaboration with Jarir Bookstore through the 'Nojoom' loyalty program. This initiative seamlessly allows customers to convert points into vouchers for purchasing school essentials, vividly showcasing Ooredoo's unwavering commitment to supporting education.

Continuous Employee Learning and Empowerment

Recognizing the significance of continuous learning, Ooredoo emphasizes ongoing education for its employees and invests in it. Through talks, seminars, and workshops, the company strives to enhance employees' knowledge related to daily work scenarios. Recent initiatives at the Ooredoo Building include sign language sessions and hosting international writers and public speakers to empower leadership and foster innovative solutions.

Aligned with its mission, Ooredoo Kuwait continues to be at the forefront of technological innovation, significantly contributing to Kuwait's educational landscape. The company's initiatives aim to empower the younger generation, fostering a culture of continuous learning and development.

About Ooredoo Kuwait:

Ooredoo Kuwait was established in December 1999 as the second operator in the country. Today, the company offers mobile, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of customers and businesses. The company operates a number of telecom providers in the region: Ooredoo Algeria, Ooredoo Tunisia, Ooredoo Maldives, and Ooredoo Palestine. Ooredoo Kuwait is a member of the international Ooredoo Group based in Doha, Qatar.