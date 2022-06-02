Sharm El Sheikh: H.E. Dr. Hala El-Said, Egypt's Minister of Planning and Economic Development who is also the current Chairperson of the Board of Governors of IsDB; held a meeting with Dr. Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, Chairman of the IsDB Group, to discuss the latest arrangements for the annual meetings which kicked off today in the city of Sharm El-Sheikh and are scheduled to continue until 4 June 2022, under the patronage of H.E. the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

During the meeting, the most important procedural steps for the annual meetings of the Group were reviewed, along with the issues addressed during the meeting of the Board of Executive Directors, and what will be discussed at the meeting of the Board of Governors. In addition, they discussed the arrangements for the official opening ceremony of the meetings scheduled for tomorrow, in the presence of H.E. Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

During the meeting, Dr. Hala El-Said emphasized Egypt's keenness on the success of the annual meetings, and the interest of all Egyptian state agencies in providing all aspects of support to the meeting participants.

“These meetings would be an opportunity to deepen relations between member states and expand areas of joint cooperation” El-Said added.

Furthermore, El-Said also expressed Egypt's interest in the success of the private sector business forum, which will be conducted during the IsDB Annual Conference, and will include representatives from significant corporations and the business community at the local, regional, and worldwide levels.

This is consistent with the Egyptian government's goal of strengthening ties with the business sector, according to El-Said.

In this light, Dr. Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, thanked Egypt for hosting the IsDB Annual meeting and praised the organization for its excellent performance and facilities provided to attendees.

The President of the Islamic Development Bank Group affirmed the Bank Group's desire to expand cooperation with Egypt in all fields, explaining that the bank's regional office in Cairo, which will be inaugurated today, reflects the bank's desire to deepen cooperation with Egypt and to be the focal point of the bank's activities in its regional environment.