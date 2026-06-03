OMPAY, Omantel’s digital wallet and fintech platform, has introduced JEEL, a youth-focused extension that enables parents to manage younger users’ everyday spending through a secure and controlled digital experience.

Integrated within the OMPAY app, JEEL allows parents to onboard children aged 7 to 17 in minutes, offering a more secure alternative to cash for allowances, school expenses, travel, and daily transactions. Parents can instantly transfer funds, monitor activity in real time, and maintain full visibility over how money is used.

Named after the Arabic word for “generation,” JEEL reflects OMPAY’s focus on supporting modern family needs by providing a structured way to manage spending while reducing the risks associated with cash, such as loss and untracked usage.

Younger users can access their wallet through their own device, allowing them to make seamless digital payments or tokenize their card for mobile transactions. The experience is supported by the OMPAY Visa prepaid card, enabling safe and secure payments both locally and internationally, making it convenient for travel and day-to-day use. For added flexibility, parents can request a physical card, which is delivered directly to their home.

All OMPAY JEEL wallets operate within clearly defined limits, including a maximum balance of OMR 200, ensuring spending remains appropriate for everyday use while maintaining a controlled environment.

Sami Elloumi, CEO at OMPAY, said:

“With JEEL, we are extending the OMPAY wallet to address a key everyday need for families—managing allowances and expenses in a more secure and structured way. By reducing reliance on cash and introducing controlled digital access, JEEL offers a practical solution that supports both oversight and ease of use.”

By introducing younger users to digital payments within a supervised framework, JEEL also provides early and practical exposure to responsible financial behaviour, aligned with how transactions are increasingly carried out today.

As part of Omantel’s fintech ecosystem, OMPAY continues to develop solutions that reflect evolving customer needs, delivering accessible and secure financial services that integrate seamlessly into everyday life.

JEEL is now available within the OMPAY app, allowing parents to onboard younger users quickly and begin managing their spending with greater visibility and control.

For more information, visit www.ompay.om or download the OMPAY app, available on iOS, Android, and Huawei devices.

About OMPAY

OMPAY, backed by Omantel and regulated by the Central Bank of Oman, is a fast-growing fintech driving Oman’s digital payments ecosystem. Through its digital wallet, virtual cards, remittance services, and merchant solutions, OMPAY enables individuals to manage their money seamlessly while helping businesses accept and process payments more efficiently.

Operating under Global Financial Technology LLC, OMPAY supports Oman’s vision toward a connected, cashless digital economy.