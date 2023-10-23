Dubai-UAE: Amidst the increasing interest of ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWI) in the UAE, Octave Asset Management (OAM), a prominent investment advisory firm, has officially established its presence by acquiring a license to operate from the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). With a strong commitment to value-based investments, OAM aims to set a new benchmark in client-centric wealth management.

The firm offers an extensive array of investment solutions carefully tailored to meet the unique needs and aspirations of its clients. These options encompass traditional assets such as stocks, bonds, ETFs, and mutual funds, as well as unconventional assets like private equity, venture capital, structured notes, and even the acquisition of art. Furthermore, OAM provides a Discretionary Portfolio service, which manages an in-house fund customized to align with the specific risk profiles and objectives of its clients.

In addition to these offerings, OAM collaborates with distinguished partners to introduce an exclusive Private Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) product, granting clients access to exclusive real estate investment opportunities.

OAM aims to manage assets under management (AUM) exceeding USD 1 Billion by the end of 2024 and operate across seven different markets, positioning itself as a prominent player in the burgeoning Middle Eastern investor segment.

Commenting on the launch, Ahil Mansoor, Chief Executive & Chief Investment Officer of Octave Asset Management, stated, "As demand from Middle Eastern markets continues to rise, we at OAM are thrilled to officially commence operations. Our unique strength lies in a combination of extensive experience, a global perspective, and robust risk management metrics that will strongly resonate with high-net-worth individuals in the UAE, which serves as a linchpin for the global markets. We eagerly anticipate establishing an institution where our clients turn to us as trusted advisors for bespoke wealth preservation and legacy planning solutions. UAE has attracted 4500 new millionaires last year and this trend is expected to continue. Our positioning couldn’t be better!"

For his part, Mohammed Javid, Chief Operating Officer, added, “The UAE currently boasts 45 billionaires with a combined wealth of USD 181 billion. These figures suggest an imminent upward trend that we intend to leverage for our clients. With our robust network, innovative investment solutions, and world-class digital capabilities, we are well-prepared to support our Middle East clients in accessing these growth opportunities.”

OAM's investment philosophy is centred on transparency, accountability, and integrity. The firm's rule-based investment selection process, fortified by stringent checks and balances, ensures that client interests consistently take precedence, with a steadfast commitment to prioritizing their returns.

