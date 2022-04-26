A new episode will be available every Tuesday on Apple Podcasts

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Center for Astro, Particle and Planetary Physics (CAP3) at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) has produced and launched Spaced Out, the University’s first-ever podcast dedicated to astronomy and space science.

Aimed at promoting scientific ideas and igniting curiosity among the public about astronomy and space science, the podcast will feature NYUAD’s own experts in the field, as well as guest speakers from the space sector and other academic institutions.

The inaugural season will include 10 episodes; each will be 30-45 minutes long. The first in the series, About an Astronaut’s Life, is now live. CAP3 will launch an episode every Tuesday on Apple Podcasts.

With the support of the Center’s Primary Investigator Andrea Macciò, the Center recruited three undergraduate research assistants to support the development of the program. The podcasts are produced by Center Manager Bianca Arkeen and Research Associate Moe Abbas – who also acts as the primary moderator for all episodes. The music featured in the podcast was developed by a NYUAD alumnus, Cristobal MarYán, who is now a composer based in Mexico. It contains sounds from NASA mars landing and mars laser impact as well as elements of the Arabic oud instrument.

The episodes are listed in order and are as follows:

Spaced Out, Season I

About an Astronaut’s Life, featuring Astronaut Donald Thomas The Exoplanet Hunter, featuring Sara Seager, Professor of Planetary Science, Professor of Physics, Professor of Aerospace Engineering, Massachusetts Institute of Technology Space Exploration, featuring Charles Elachi, Professor of Electrical Engineering and Planetary Science, Emeritus, Cal Tech, JPL Director, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory at Caltech Aspiring Astronaut Abby & STEM education, featuring Abby Harrison, aspiring Gen Z Astronaut Space Architecture, featuring Paolo Caratelli, Associate Professor of Architecture at Abu Dhabi University Outer Space Affairs, featuring Simonetta Di Pippo, Director, United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) Science Communication, featuring Fraser Cain, Social Media Scientist, Publisher of Universe Today Propulsion Engineering & Satellite Systems, featuring Diana Alsindy, Propulsion Development Engineer, Boeing Space & The Media, featuring Ramin Skibba, Space Writer at WIRED Magazine Is Anybody Out There?, featuring Astronomer Jill Tarter, Chair Emeritus, SETI Research

CAP3 is an alliance of faculty and scholars dedicated to research in astronomy, astrophysics, planetary and astroparticle physics. For the next half decade, this alliance will work to provide answers to fundamental questions about the composition and evolution of our Universe. The Center seeks to tackle these questions from several points of view by combining state-of-the-art observational data from the ground and space on the nature of visible and invisible matter, with detailed theoretical and numerical modeling from planets to galaxies, and linking them together cohesively.

