Orange Jordan and the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) have unified their forces to launch a training program on digital skills targeting Jordanian youth in Irbid Governorate following the recent signing of the strategic agreement between both parties. Orange announced that registration is open for this program, which serves the purpose of supporting the company’s efforts to expand its CSR efforts and endeavors to include more beneficiaries across all of Jordan.

The program, which falls under the ' Najahna -Our Success' project and was kicked off to boost the economic empowerment of females and males, aims to enhance the skills of the beneficiaries in the programming, and digital manufacturing arenas which are gaining increasing importance.

The three-month training will be free of charge and it will take place at the Coding School and the Fabrication Lab at Orange Digital Village in Irbid. The program is designed to help the participants acquire the skills that will enable them to get access to the labor market and keep pace with the digital world.

Commenting on this strategic step, Orange Jordan emphasized that this program is significant as it focuses on essential digital topics and skills such as programming languages, website development, and entrepreneurship. It also builds the technical and soft skills of females and males enabling them to embark upon a successful professional journey after completing the requirements of the program.

Females and males who are interested in enrolling in the program can register through the following links, School of Code: https://bit.ly/4aGnSk6

The Fabrication Lab: https://bit.ly/43kLOqC.

It is worth mentioning that ' Najahna -Our Success' project, funded by the Novo Nordisk Foundation in collaboration with Plan International Jordan, is a youth empowerment program for Syrian refugees and other conflict-affected youth, focused specifically on adolescent girls and young women in Jordan by employing a “gender transformative” approach.

