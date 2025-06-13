Abu Dhabi, UAE: Automotive innovation meets urban flair as OMODA and JAECOO launch an exciting new campaign activation at Al Wahda Mall, offering visitors a first-hand experience of their boldest models yet. Running throughout June, the pop-up invites the public to discover and test drive the cutting-edge OMODA C5, the versatile JAECOO J7, and the powerful JAECOO J8 — all under one roof.

Strategically located in one of Abu Dhabi’s busiest lifestyle hubs, the OMODA & JAECOO pop-up is more than just a car display — it’s an immersive journey into the future of driving. The space blends striking vehicle showcases with interactive experiences, allowing guests to explore the design, technology, and performance that define these new-age vehicles.

“This activation is more than a showcase — it’s a celebration of what’s next in the world of driving,” said Saj Jabbar, General Manager of MAHY Khoory Automotive. “We’re inviting customers to get behind the wheel, experience the innovation firsthand, and become part of a new era in automotive excellence. Whether it’s the bold design of the OMODA C5 or the adventurous appeal of the JAECOO lineup, there’s something here to excite every kind of driver.”

Designed to spark curiosity and engagement, the campaign caters to a wide audience — from first-time buyers and SUV enthusiasts to anyone eager to explore the buzz surrounding OMODA and JAECOO. With dedicated brand experts on site, visitors can enjoy personalized consultations and in-depth insights throughout the activation.

This month-long event at Al Wahda Mall is a rare chance to explore the latest in smart mobility and stylish design — right in the heart of the capital.

As part of this exciting OMODA and JAECOO pop-up presentation, customers can explore the choice between two exceptional purchase offers. The first offer includes free service for 4 years or 80,000 km, free insurance, free registration, free tinting, a free warranty extension of up to 10 years or 1 million km, seven years of free roadside assistance, and free two-tone paint—offering unbeatable peace of mind and value. Alternatively, customers can choose five years of 0% finance, making next-generation driving more accessible than ever.

Event Highlights:

Discover the OMODA C5, JAECOO J7, and JAECOO J8 up close

Book your test drive directly at the pop-up

directly at the pop-up Enjoy exclusive offers throughout the activation period

throughout the activation period Interact with brand specialists for a personalized experience

END

About M.A.H.Y. Khoory Automotive:

Built on strategic partnerships and a growing portfolio of globally recognised brands, MAHY Khoory Automotive (MKA) has emerged as a rising force in the region's dynamic automotive landscape. As the exclusive UAE distributor for a leading international Chinese automotive brand, MKA has played a pivotal role in introducing high-quality, reliable vehicles to the local market. Expanding its influence, MKA has aligned with visionary brands OMODA and JAECOO to reshape the future of the automotive industry. These collaborations introduce cutting-edge vehicles that blend next-generation technology, sophisticated design, and exceptional reliability.

This strategic move accelerates MKA's expansion into Abu Dhabi and the Western regions, solidifying its presence across the UAE. With a commitment to the UAE's vision for a future-ready automotive sector, MKA is leading the charge in advanced mobility solutions, fostering sustainable growth, and asserting market leadership. Equipped with state-of-the-art showrooms and service centres, MKA sets the benchmark for unparalleled customer care and comprehensive aftersales support. Through its diverse brand offerings and forward-thinking approach, MKA is well-positioned to shape the future of the automotive industry with bold vision and unwavering determination.

About OMODA & JAECOO:

OMODA & JAECOO is an innovative automotive brand that is reshaping the future of mobility globally with a focus on new products, technology, and ecosystems. Offering two distinct sub-brands, OMODA and JAECOO, each with its own appeal, the brand delivers world-class design, superior performance, and a strong commitment to environmental sustainability. Their portfolio includes new energy hybrids and electric vehicles, including the OMODA C5, JAECOO 7, OMODA E5, and JAECOO J7 and J8 PHEV, all emphasizing comfort, sportiness, and eco-consciousness. Backed by rigorous testing, the brand ensures top performance, fuel efficiency, and extended battery life while prioritizing user safety and smart living features. As a marque of Chery, China’s fifth-largest automobile manufacturer, OMODA & JAECOO is setting the stage for a future where innovation, performance, and sustainability converge to offer unforgettable automotive experiences.