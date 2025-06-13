As World Environment Day 2025 is observed on 5 June, we are reminded that environmental stewardship is not just a commitment but a responsibility. “At AECOM, we take this responsibility seriously, integrating sustainability, conservation and resilience into every facet of our work. Our projects are designed to not only meet the infrastructure needs of today but also to help secure the wellbeing of future generations,” comments Elisabeth Nortje, Director – Environment, Africa.

“We strive to create a world where infrastructure catalyses positive change environmentally, socially and economically. Across Africa and globally, our teams are leading efforts to embed sustainable practices into the heart of infrastructure design and execution,” adds Elisabeth. A standout example is AECOM’s data centre work, where it has significantly reduced carbon footprints through the integration of alternative and renewable energy solutions.

These projects begin with a robust, interdisciplinary due diligence process to assess the feasibility of reducing reliance on the national grid and minimising the environmental impacts associated with diesel generators, particularly in contexts such as load-shedding. “The result is climate-resilient infrastructure that supports clean energy and promotes operational continuity,” says Elisabeth.

AECOM also champion initiatives such as sustainable water management and urban greening, which bolster biodiversity and improve water quality. From climate risk assessments to nature-based solutions and decarbonisation strategies, AECOM ensures that infrastructure enhances, not harms, communities and ecosystems.

“Our goal is to ensure that infrastructure not only supports economic growth but also uplifts vulnerable communities and strengthens resilience to climate change,” says Elisabeth. Environmental conservation and climate resilience are not afterthoughts in AECOM’s approach, they are foundational. “Our work is guided by a formal biodiversity commitment aligned with the Global Biodiversity Framework, which pledges to reverse nature loss by 2030,” notes Elisabeth.

This commitment is implemented through its expanding ESG advisory practice and in-house experts on nature-based solutions. From the outset, all projects incorporate adaptive design principles and international environmental standards, leveraging tools such as South Africa’s GreenBook and the Risk and Vulnerability Atlas to prepare for climate extremes.

It uses environmentally resilient materials, green infrastructure techniques such as permeable pavements and rainwater harvesting systems. Importantly, its environmental site assessments identify ecologically sensitive areas early in the process, allowing it to avoid harming protected flora and fauna and to prevent fatal flaws in project design.

Nature-based infrastructure forms a core pillar of AECOM’s environmental strategy. Through efforts like wetland restoration, reforestation and the creation of green urban corridors, it helps mitigate climate change effects while enhancing biodiversity and providing ecosystem services such as flood mitigation and air purification.

In Africa, its Ecological Engineering and Remediation Technologies group is positioning AECOM as a regional centre of excellence, applying solutions such as phytoremediation and bioremediation to address complex environmental challenges.

In 2024, devastating floods in Franschhoek tested the resilience of local infrastructure. AECOM responded by repairing culverts that restored mobility, reduced disruption and supported the local economy, all while strengthening climate resilience. “These types of sustainable engineering interventions not only improve public safety but also yield biophysical benefits like improved water flow, erosion control and habitat protection,” explains Elisabeth.

AECOM is advancing circular economy principles by prioritising design for resource efficiency, disassembly and reuse. From recycled construction materials to waste-to-energy solutions, it strives to reduce the environmental impact across the project lifecycle.

Looking ahead, Elisabeth is excited about innovations such as advanced energy storage, intelligent grids and carbon sequestration technologies. “In Africa, we see immense promise in digital technologies, sustainable agriculture and next-generation water management systems that address water scarcity and improve livelihoods.”

AECOM’s ScopeX™ portal is a powerful tool in its decarbonisation arsenal, enabling 50% carbon reductions in major projects. It provides a framework for comprehensive carbon data collection, project planning integration and advanced emissions assessments. By partnering with One Click LCA, it scales these efforts to support global climate goals.

Whether restoring ecosystems or protecting endangered species, environmental restoration is central to many AECOM projects. Its Sustainable Remediation Best Management Practices Checklist Tool supports this by integrating over 200 best practices to ensure sustainable outcomes across all remediation phases.

AECOM’s Sustainable Legacies initiative underpins its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy. Its four pillars of Net-Zero Carbon, Sustainable Development, Social Outcomes and Governance guide every project. “This holistic approach ensures we leave lasting value for the planet and its people,” highlights Elisabeth. “Sustainable Legacies is more than a framework, it is a call to action to build resilient, equitable and environmentally responsible infrastructure.”

As Africa contends with the challenges of climate change, AECOM remains steadfast in its environmental leadership. It continues to prioritise green technologies, nature-based solutions and sustainable community development.

“On World Environment Day, we reaffirm our commitment to protecting the environment and empowering communities. By aligning our projects with environmental goals, we create a more stable, prosperous and resilient future,” concludes Elisabeth.

About AECOM

AECOM is the global infrastructure leader, committed to delivering a better world. As a trusted professional services firm powered by deep technical abilities, we solve our clients’ complex challenges in water, environment, energy, transportation and buildings. Our teams partner with public- and private-sector clients to create innovative, sustainable and resilient solutions throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm that had revenue of $16.1 billion in fiscal year 2024. Learn more at aecom.com.