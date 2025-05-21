The Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) has reported a significant increase in international medical and wellness tourism visits to the Middle East and North Africa region. In 2024, the medical tourism sector saw 224,740 visitors, with 51,448 in Q1 2025.

The country's comprehensive healthcare ecosystem, including 69 private sector hospitals with 5,500 beds, has made it a preferred destination for patients seeking advanced medical treatments, particularly from GCC nations and neighboring countries.

Iraq leads the international demand at 257,396 visitations, followed by Saudi Arabia at 216,256.

Kuwait received over 31,920 visitors, followed by Qatar at 15,524, Bahrain at 13,856, Oman at 8,828, and the UAE at 6,584.

GCC visitors value Jordan's cultural resonance, shared language, and understanding of their healthcare preferences.

Jordan's geographic features provide natural therapeutic sites that complement its advanced medical facilities.

The Dead Sea, 400 meters below sea level, offers exceptional therapeutic benefits through mineral-rich waters containing 33% salt content and high levels of magnesium, sodium, and bromine.

The country's atmospheric conditions, including year-round UVB radiation, increased oxygen content, and minimal pollution, contribute to an optimal environment for health treatments.

Wellness offerings range from Dead Sea spa treatments to the therapeutic waters of Ma'in Hot Springs, offering traditional Arabian Hammam treatments alongside modern rehabilitation therapies.

Jordan's medical tourism infrastructure is supported by state-of-the-art facilities and advanced medical technology, with significant investments in modern equipment and specialised units ensuring international standards of patient care and better outcomes.

"Jordan's medical tourism sector has demonstrated remarkable growth, led by theworld-class healthcare services the country offers, the natural therapeutic sites with first class resorts, and our famed hospitality," said Dr Abdelrazzak Arabiyat, Managing Director of the Jordan Tourism Board. "Our healthcare facilities maintain international standards while providing cost-effective treatments, making Jordan an attractive destination for patients seeking high quality medical care."

"The diversity of medical specialties available in Jordan, combined with the expertise of our healthcare professionals, who are trusted across the GCC, has created a strong medical tourism ecosystem," added Dr Arabiyat. “The visitors are further energised by the natural therapeutic destinations that add to the well-being of all visitors.” -TradeArabia News Service

