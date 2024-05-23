DHL Express, the world’s leading express and logistics provider, has opened its $48.3 million state-of-the-art Airport Gateway & Service Centre at Zayed International Airport (AUH).

Situated in the Future Cargo Area of the airport, the investment in this centre is spread over 15 years signifying DHL’s latest contribution to strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global trade hub. The new facility encompasses an Import & Export Gateway, Service Centre, Logistics Centre, and Road Network with a team of 210 employees.

Spanning a total area of 20,000 sq m, with a built-up area of 10,800 sq m, the facility holds considerable expansion potential of up to 150%. Equipped to serve over 500 customers, the Gateway & Service Centre boasts a processing capacity of 3,600 inbound, outbound, and transit shipments per hour.

Advanced facility

Nour Suliman, CEO of DHL Express Mena, said: “The opening of this advanced facility signifies DHL’s unwavering dedication to the UAE and the Mena region. It represents a strategic investment in the future of logistics, reflecting our confidence in the region’s economic potential and our determination to providing innovative logistics solutions that empower businesses of all sizes to flourish in the global marketplace.

“By establishing a world-class logistics hub in Abu Dhabi, we are not only creating employment and economic opportunities, but also contributing to the development of a more robust and efficient trade infrastructure across the region.”

Wilson Chan, Senior Vice President Freezone Cargo & Logistics at Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “We are delighted to announce the inauguration of the new DHL’s Integrator Airport Hub at the state-of-the-art Zayed International Airport, which is a true demonstration of DHL’s commitment to improving connectivity and efficiency in the air freight industry.

Vital hub

“This substantial investment reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a vital hub for global logistics and trade, with the airport playing a pivotal role as a catalyst for growth. The incorporation of this advanced facility within the airport enhances the smooth operations and promotion of economic activity and connects Abu Dhabi to the world.”

The facility significantly streamlines import, export, logistics, and regional distribution. It features a combined import/export gateway with cutting-edge X-ray screening and bonded storage, along with a dedicated Pick-Up & Delivery (PUD) service centre utilising an automated bi-directional conveyor system for efficient sorting and distribution. Meeting TAPA freight security standards, the facility ensures complete safety with advanced security cameras and fire suppression systems.

The Gateway & Service Centre also features a multi-logistics fulfilment and storage centre offering tailored solutions for select clients. Furthermore, it serves as the primary warehouse for DHL’s Middle East Road Network, facilitating efficient bonded cross-dock truck operations connecting the UAE with the neighbouring GCC and Levant countries.

Solar panel

Demonstrating strong adherence to environmental responsibility, the facility also incorporates a rooftop solar panel generating 1.2kWp of green energy that significantly reduces its carbon footprint. This aligns with DHL’s wider ‘Mission2050: Zero Emissions’ goal to reduce its logistics-related emissions to net-zero by 2050. Additionally, eight external electric vehicle (EV) chargers have been installed with provisions for future internal EV charging infrastructure to support the transition to a fully electric fleet.

Mahmood Hajj Hussein, Country Manager of DHL UAE, said: “This facility directly supports Abu Dhabi’s ambitious plans, particularly its vision to become a leading trade and logistics hub in the region. Encompassing forward-thinking technology, efficient processes, and commitment to sustainability, the new hub aligns perfectly with the Emirate’s strategic goals. By offering a wider range of high-quality logistics services under one roof, the new Gateway & Service Centre not only aims to benefit individual businesses, but also contribute to the overall economic development of Abu Dhabi and the UAE.”-

