Dubai, UAE: D&B Properties, a leading real estate company in Dubai, partnered with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) in a noble initiative aimed at promoting blood donation and contributing to the community's health and well-being.

As part of its commitment to corporate social responsibility, D&B Properties initiated a blood donation campaign, where staff members enthusiastically volunteered to donate blood at the Dubai Health Authority Headquarters. The campaign, held on May 15th, 2024, marked a significant step in D&B's efforts to support vital healthcare initiatives and make a positive impact on society.

The blood donation drive, organized in close collaboration with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), saw an impressive turnout of dedicated volunteers from D&B Properties, demonstrating the community's strong commitment to supporting essential healthcare initiatives.

Deputy CEO of D&B Properties, Mania Merrikhi, expressed the company's enthusiasm for participating in such charitable endeavors, and said "At D&B Properties, we are committed to making a meaningful difference in the community. Our blood donation campaign, in collaboration with the Dubai Health Authority, reflects our dedication to supporting essential healthcare services and promoting a culture of giving. We are proud of our staff's active involvement and their eagerness to contribute to this important cause."

The event featured informative sessions on the benefits of blood donation, health screenings, and interactive activities to engage participants and emphasize the importance of this life-saving act. Through this initiative, D&B Properties reaffirmed its commitment to corporate social responsibility and its role in promoting a healthier and happier community.

