Abu Dhabi: The UAE and the United States signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the goal of strengthening collaboration in the application of intellectual property (IP) rights protection. The MoU will establish a comprehensive framework and a flexible approach to promoting creative and innovative endeavours, while also contributing to the development of new policies and systems in the field of IP rights protection. Ultimately, it will contribute to the economic growth and sustainable development of both economies.

The MoU was signed by H.E. Dr Abdulrahman Hassan Al Muaini, Assistant Undersecretary for Intellectual Property Sector at the Ministry of Economy; and Kathi Vidal, Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Director of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), in the presence of H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two sides will initiate a 5-year partnership to support and enable American creators and innovators who possess U.S. patents to have their patents registered in the UAE, provided they meet the set criteria.

H.E. Bin Touq said: “The UAE has placed great emphasis on cultivating a highly conducive environment that fosters creative ideas and works. The country has effectively implemented an integrated framework of laws and regulations concerning IP rights in line with global best practices. We recognize that intellectual property is a cornerstone of the nation’s sustainable development, in line with the goals outlined in the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.”

H.E. also underlined the importance of the latest partnership with USPTO, which marks a significant milestone in enhancing the facilities and incentives offered to the private sector. This will contribute to attracting creators of ideas, innovators, and creative minds, and motivating them to establish and maintain their own businesses and fully capitalize on the opportunities offered by the UAE’s business environment. Talented individuals who own patents from the United States will be able to benefit from a streamlined process to swiftly obtain patents from the UAE Ministry of Economy, ensuring their protection from any potential infringement.

UAE’s advanced legislative & technological ecosystem that fosters innovation

Intellectual property protection is a priority in the UAE’s economic agenda. The country provides all enablers in support of fresh entrepreneurial ideas and innovations, enabling them to establish their businesses and grow them into profitable ventures in the UAE. Entrepreneurs can also benefit from robust technological infrastructure and a range of distinctive and inclusive residence programs tailored for entrepreneurs, investors, and talented individuals. Additionally, the UAE has enacted three comprehensive laws that are specifically designed to regulate and protect intellectual property rights. These are: the law on the regulation and protection of industrial property rights, the law on trademarks, and another one on copyright and neighbouring rights.

The Ministry of Economy had launched a new comprehensive intellectual property system in February 2024. This system includes 11 initiatives that cover all intellectual property applications, in line with the UAE's vision to transition into an innovative and knowledge-based economic model, as well as promote research and development.

The Ministry of Economy has made great strides in its efforts to regulate the issuance of patents, improving its efficacy in attracting talents and creators of ideas and fostering scientific research. As part of its new system, the Ministry launched the Patent Hive initiative, which aims to increase the rate of patent approvals and stimulate innovation by offering support to inventors and talented individuals seeking patents within the country. The initiative has set a target of reaching 6,000 new patent registrations by 2026 through collaboration with research and academic institutions. Additionally, it seeks to raise awareness on the significance of documenting ideas and inventions.

