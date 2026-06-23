Cairo - Novotel Cairo Airport proudly announces that it has officially been awarded the Green Globe Certification, marking a significant milestone in the property's ongoing journey toward environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and operational excellence.

The Green Globe Certification is the premier worldwide sustainability program developed specifically for the travel and tourism industry. To earn this designation, Novotel Cairo Airport underwent a rigorous, independent third-party audit evaluating its performance across key pillars, including sustainable management, environmental conservation, and community support.

This milestone is a direct reflection of the team’s genuine commitment to sustainable hospitality, underscoring daily efforts to minimize the property's environmental footprint while consistently delivering exceptional, responsible experiences to valued guests.

As part of Accor’s overarching vision to drive sustainable tourism globally, Novotel Cairo Airport has successfully integrated eco-efficient practices into its daily operations. Key initiatives driving the certification include comprehensive resource management to optimize energy and water efficiency, active waste reduction strategies, and a strong focus on sourcing local goods to support the Egyptian economy and reduce carbon emissions.

With this certification, Novotel Cairo Airport joins an elite global network of hotels recognized for balancing premium midscale hospitality with a verifiable, positive impact on the planet and the local community.

About Novotel

Novotel Hotels, Suites & Resorts offers high-quality hotels designed as comforting and energising places where guests can achieve balance in their busy lives, whether they are traveling for work, leisure or a blend of both. The brand’s wide array of hotels, suites and resorts offer a multitude of services, including spacious, modular rooms with natural and intuitive design; relaxed restaurants with nutritious choices; flexible workspaces; attentive and proactive staff; family zones for the youngest guests; multi-purpose lobbies; and accessible fitness centres. Novotel, which has over 590 locations in more than 65 countries is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties throughout more than 110 countries. Novotel is also a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

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Press Contact

Name: Mirelle Nashaat

Role: Marcom Manager

Email: mirelle.nashaat@accor.com