UAE: Nord Anglia International School Abu Dhabi (NAS Abu Dhabi) proudly announces the launch of its pioneering educational experience that is designed to enhance student well-being and foster holistic development.

Located on the modern Al Reem Island, NAS Abu Dhabi is redefining premium education by offering innovative programmes that prioritise student happiness, flexibility and enrichment.

"At Nord Anglia International School Abu Dhabi, we've crafted an educational journey that goes well beyond academics. Because we believe that a happy, well-rounded child is a successful one, we've designed an adaptive school day that allows a more personalised learning experience, where every child’s emotional, as well as academic needs are met,” said Liam Cullinan, Executive Principal of NAS Abu Dhabi.

“Rest assured, every aspect of our school’s agenda is meticulously planned, guided by global research that validates our commitment to your child's wellbeing."

The school has a later-than-usual start to the school day. While most schools in Abu Dhabi open around 7.15am, NAS Abu Dhabi starts at 8.15am. Before they begin the core school day from 8.30am, the school offers an innovative enrichment programme.

“We have developed this concept to respond to the flexibility families need, the routines students need, and ensure that young individuals, particularly those who commute by bus, get enough sleep,” added Liam Cullinan.

#MEtime: A Unique Start to the Day for Early Risers

Education researchers have said it is the schools’ duty to reflect on their opening timings. NAS Abu Dhabi has done that by introducing "#MEtime," a ground-breaking initiative that transforms the typical school morning routine. This window of time between 7.30am and 8.15am, is a full focus on each child’s start-of-day routine - students have the option to engage in invigorating activities, skill-building experiences, enjoy a nutritious breakfast with friends at school, or stay at home and sleep a bit longer. This dedicated time aims to boost not only physical activity, but also emotional nourishment, setting the tone for a positive and productive day.

Flexible Timings for Young Learners

Recognising the diverse needs of its youngest learners in the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS), NAS Abu Dhabi provides flexible pick-up times to ensure these students are supported in their transition into the school.

Enrichment Beyond the Curriculum

After the core school day, NAS Abu Dhabi's Enrichment Activities Programme (EAP) offers a wide array of activities from 3.30pm to 4.30pm. These activities cater to varying interests, allowing students to explore new talents, develop leadership skills, and grow as well-rounded individuals.

Global Connectivity with 'Global Campus'

From 4.30pm to 5.00pm students can connect with peers worldwide through the school’s exclusive, award-winning 'Global Campus' platform. This connection promotes not only academic enrichment, but also the development of global citizenship, broadening horizons and fostering collaboration.

Nord Anglia Education’s Chief Education Officer, Elise Ecoff said “We are very excited by our new school in Abu Dhabi, the innovative flexible day the school has created supports current research about the importance of consistent routines, including a healthy meal, exercise and a good sleep. We know sleep promotes cognition and memory, facilitates learning, recharges our mental and physical batteries, and generally helps us make the most out of our days. The team at NAS Abu Dhabi are developing an excellent education platform that not only supports their families but also allows young individuals to be at their best.”

The NAS Abu Dhabi approach makes the school day more personalised and enriching, while at the same time offering families flexibility. NAS Abu Dhabi is a thoughtfully designed ecosystem that nurtures every aspect of a child's development, aligning its practices with global research to create an environment where children thrive.

“Adjusting the timetable is a very tangible way to demonstrate the school’s commitment to their students and to creating a culture where wellbeing is central.” added Elise Ecoff.

The school's state-of-the-art campus, offers a wealth of resources and amenities, including classrooms with lots of natural light, extensive sports facilities, and specialised rooms for creative and performing arts, reflecting the school’s focus on wellbeing and holistic development. Currently, the school caters to students from FS1 to Year 8 - with higher years opening up to Year 13 in the near future.

