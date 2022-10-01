Doha, Qatar: – Ninja Ramen, the first and only authentic Japanese Ramen cuisine destination in Qatar, is pleased to announce the official opening of its second branch in Qatar in the Doha Metro at Al Doha Al Jadeda Station to cater to the tastes of Ramen lovers in Qatar.

The opening event offered guests an unforgettable dining experience, hosted with the attendance of H.E. Mr Satoshi Maeda, Ambassador of Japan to the state of Qatar, as well as Hamad Al Hajri, Founder and CEO of Snoonu, Khalifa Al Haroon, CEO of Iloveqatar.net, Ali Ahmad Al Marafi, Owner of Ninja Ramen, and Rie Mihara, Managing Partner and Executive Japanese Chef of Ninja Ramen in addition to members of Qatar’s media.

Commenting on the opening of its second branch, Ninja Ramen’s Managing Partner & Co-Founder, Bilal Taha said:“We are excited to announce our new expansion in the Doha Metro at Al Doha Al Jadeda Station, in line with our plans to reach more connoisseurs of Japanese cuisine in Qatar”.

“We would like to thank everyone for joining us at this special event, and a special thank you for H.E. Mr Satoshi Maeda for his graceful presence. At Ninja Ramen, we look forward to continue growing to cater to more Ramen afficiandos in Qatar”.

The new branch opening follows Ninja Ramen’s recent expansion of its main branch situated in the heart of Doha city, in the Al-Mana Hotel in the vibrant Najma area.

Offering authentic Japanese halal Ramen, Ninja Ramen is headed by Japanese Executive Chef Rie Mihara and is the first restaurant to bring the unique taste of authentic Japanese Ramen, along with the Japanese culture to Doha, Qatar. The restaurant serves 4 types of Ramen, which are Shio, Shoyu, Miso, and Tori Paitan. At Ninja Ramen, customers have full control of their bowl, with a menu based on a selection of toppings that can be added along with side dishes, among which is seasoned rice.

With noodles, Nori and other important ingredients sourced directly from Japan, the restaurant is designed to provide customers with as an authentic and immersive Japanese experience. Ninja Ramen is designed in a traditional Japanese setting with a bar and stools for people to have a fast meal, inspired by the Japanese Ramen culture.

From Japan straight to Doha, Ninja Ramen is made for people who are always on the go, looking for a quick fix for breakfast, lunch, or dinner or just want a healthier alternative to eat. All are welcome to enjoy the traditional Ramen broth bowls at our two locations in Najma and Al Doha Al Jadeda station. The restaurant is open daily from 11 AM to 10 PM and from 1 PM to 10 PM on Friday and closed only on Mondays.

The restaurant will announce the launch of its delivery services in the near future.

For more information, please visit: www.ninjaramen.qa

