The new Visa Airport Companion (VAC) offers access to a range of exclusive services enabling eligible Visa cardholders across Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA) to enjoy a more comfortable, efficient, and enjoyable journey.

Egypt - Cairo: Visa (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, has launched availability of the Visa Airport Companion (VAC) app, a premier digital solution designed to enhance airport lounge access for eligible Visa cardholders in Egypt. Developed in partnership with DragonPass, a leading global travel and lifestyle service platform, the new app replaces existing lounge access programs, effective October 1, 2024.

The new solution features several benefits including access to more than 1,200 lounges across more than 140 countries for eligible cardholders. It provides detailed information regarding participating lounge locations, real-time eligibility checks, and tracks the number of visits redeemed versus remaining eligibility to ensure a seamless registration process. Additionally, it enables offline access and supports biometric authentication for user convenience.

Looking ahead, the Visa Airport Companion (VAC) app is set to evolve into a comprehensive platform offering more Visa benefits to cardholders. This includes enhanced airport experiences such as fast track services, dining privileges, and access to spas, further enriching the travel experience.

“Whether travelling for business or leisure, we know Visa cardholders enjoy a premium experience from the very start of the journey, including simple access to airport lounges. The new Visa Airport Companion is designed around the traveler, offering a fully digital and seamless experience,” said Leila Serhan, General Manger North Africa, Levant and Pakistan at Visa. “By leveraging our partnership with DragonPass, we are able to offer a comprehensive solution that brings together the very best in travel and lifestyle services.”

Eligible Visa cardholders with a card issued in Egypt can download the Visa Airport Companion app on iOS and Android to ensure uninterrupted access to airport lounge benefits.

About Visa

Visa is a global leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions, and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable, and secure payment network, enabling individuals, businesses, and economies to thrive.

About DragonPass

DragonPass is a leading global travel and lifestyle service platform, offering access to a comprehensive network of airport lounges and other travel-related benefits. With a presence in over 140 countries and serving more than 30 million members, DragonPass is committed to enhancing the travel experience through innovative and convenient solutions.