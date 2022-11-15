Success is not Defined by How Quickly you Sell but On Time Delivery, Attention to Detail and Fulfilling of Dreams

First Project PG Upper House Currently Ahead of Schedule with Expected Handover Date of 30th June 2023

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Introducing a whole new approach to the real estate and construction sector in the region is Pure Gold Living, an entity that promises to function purely on delivering on or before time. Their first project PG Upper House is currently ahead of schedule with a handover date of 30th June 2023.

The company’s work ethic is a three-pronged premise and is predicated to on time delivery, attention to detail and realization of dreams.

Putting aside the standard promises of touting success in numbers and sales graphs, Pure Gold Living brings the same dedication to quality, dependability and assurance of a worthwhile deal that has marked more than thirty years of success for its parent company, the renowned Pure Gold jewellery retailer.

According to Karim Merchant, CEO of Pure Gold Living, the emphasis is on style, affordability and a finished product that ensures there is no change in the original undertaking.

“There will be no changes in the final product, no compromise at the expense of the purchaser. This is the legacy of Pure Gold, and it will be the same for this enterprise. Our success is not how much we have sold or how quickly we sold. We have not entered this objective to become the largest or biggest, rather to be the most reputed and living up to our commitments that are made on day one when an agreement is signed.”

Pure Gold Living will concentrate on delivering high quality, contemporary real estate projects that are value for money and attractive to both buyers and investors.

Their first exciting project is PG Upper House, a residential tower in Al Furjan. The tower will be dedicated to one bedroom and one bedroom cum study apartments built to the most exacting modern standards. The facilities will include a Yoga Shala, infinity pool, kids pool and jacuzzi, BBQ area, golf simulator and 24-hour security making Upper House the ideal executive home or the perfect upmarket start up for a young couple or family and first-time buyer.

The Open Lounge concept adds to the ambience and the apartments are fitted with state-of-the-art appliances and amenities and floor to ceiling windows that offer 70 percent influx of natural light across the unit.

“We intend to revolutionise good living with a whole new strategy in which the most important element is that every buyer gets what they paid for and what was promised to them on the day or before they expect it, ensuring that every house becomes a loving home,” added Mr Merchant.

