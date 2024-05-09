Solutions address challenges in employment, education, healthcare, climate and more

Innovative, practical, scalable projects hail from 15 countries, including 10 from Africa

Programme supports city’s purpose as hub for groundbreaking, sustainable solutions

DUBAI – An organisation helping Palestinian tech talent secure remote jobs, a sustainable fish leather producer in Morocco, a provider of solar-powered medical kiosks in Chad and a Peruvian company narrowing the education gap through WhatsApp learning are just four of 16 new innovative solutions from around the world that have joined the Expo Live Innovation Programme.

The programme’s seventh cycle, which attracted more than 1,000 submissions, focused on tackling a wide range of global challenges spanning education to environment, employment to healthcare. The 16 selected projects hail from 15 countries, including 10 from Africa and two projects active in the Middle East. They were chosen from a final shortlist of 22 for their positive impact on their communities and on the planet. Each will receive funding, technical guidance, support, exposure and access to networking opportunities.

Yousuf Caires, Executive Director, Expo Live Innovation Programme, said: “We have been blown away by the quality of the projects and are thrilled to welcome these Global Innovators to the Expo City Dubai family, where we look forward to nurturing and supporting their ideas, helping them grow, develop and expand, and sharing that knowledge with the global community to create even greater impact.

“These exciting solutions are already empowering youth, women and vulnerable communities, improving lives and tackling challenges across crucial sectors such as agriculture, education, healthcare and waste management. At Expo City, collaboration and innovation to drive progress is at the core of everything we do. We look forward to working with these projects to maximise their potential to help create a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous future for all.”

Expo City Dubai provides a platform for businesses, organisations and entrepreneurs from around the world to forge meaningful partnerships, share future-focused, sustainable solutions and work together to help these ideas take root, grow and thrive. The 16 projects selected in the seventh cycle, listed below, take the total number of Expo Live-supported social entrepreneurs to 191 from 92 countries.

Expo Live was initiated under Expo 2020 Dubai and continues as part of Expo City, backing projects that improve people’s lives or preserve the planet and accelerating entrepreneurial spirit. The programme’s first five cycles positively impacted 5.8 million people worldwide, restoring 36 million hectares of land, offsetting 190,000 tonnes of CO2, and saving 6.3 million litres of water.

ORGANISATION IMPLEMENTED IN FROM PROJECT DESCRIPTION Bees Tech Community Palestine USA Securing remote jobs for Palestinian tech talents who face limited income opportunities, aiding family sustenance and boosting Palestine's economy. B.O.T.

Bridge. Outsource. Transform Lebanon, Jordan, UAE Lebanon, UAE Tech solutions that enable excellent data services, creating work opportunities for underprivileged Arab youth and enhancing quality native data services for startups. Cool Lion Energies Cote d’Ivoire Cote d’Ivoire Reducing food spoilage from farms by training youths in green construction, using local materials to build eco-friendly storage. Cropfix by eAgro Zimbabwe Zimbabwe Mobile technology to deliver tailored agronomy advice to empower farmers with efficient, climate-smart practices. Edge Tec SAC Peru, Chile, Ecuador and other Latin American countries Peru Addressing education inequity through accessible micro-learning solutions to empower learners regardless of location or background. eSusFarm Africa Nigeria, Kenya South Africa Blockchain weather index insurance to reduce insurance costs, accelerate payment times and address climate risks for smallholder farms. GeoAircon Pakistan Pakistan Providing a new, affordable and sustainable form of low-cost ground heat exchange system that saves energy required for air conditioning. Kosmotive Rwanda Rwanda Providing affordable, eco-friendly sanitary products and menstrual health awareness. Le Lionceau Senegal Senegal Creating nutritious baby food from under-utilised African crops to enhance climate resilience and improve food security. Mega Gas Alternative Energy Kenya Kenya Providing community kitchens powered by renewable energy to ensure low-income families have access to clean and affordable cooking energy. NaTakallam Global, primarily Lebanon, Türkiye, Jordan, Mexico, USA, France, Canada, Indonesia USA Hiring refugees to deliver online language services, breaking social and economic isolation. Smartcore Enterprise Limited Tanzania Tanzania Offers interactive digital content to address educational gaps for out-of-school children. SeaSkin Morocco Morocco Training youth and women in coastal villages to produce sustainable fish leather and related products, resolving fish waste management issues and creating employment. Sejolly PLT Malaysia Malaysia A digital assistive tool that encourages communication collaboration between educators and parents of neurodivergent children to ensure continuous learning. Telemedan Chad Chad Supplying telemedicine kiosks powered by solar energy to connect underserved communities with healthcare services. Yna Kenya Kenya Kenya Providing electric motorcycles to solve last-mile delivery inefficiencies, reducing pollution and promoting gender equality in urban transportation.

For interview requests and B-roll footage of interviews with any of the above Expo Live Global Innovators, please contact press.office@expocitydubai.ae.

-Ends-

About Expo City Dubai

An inclusive innovation-driven, people-centric city of the future and one of five hubs on the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, Expo City Dubai is committed to maximising its positive social, environmental and economic impact Designed as a blueprint for sustainable urban living, its roadmap to achieving net zero by 2050 and its broader decarbonisation targets raise the bar on responsible urban development Its ecosystem supports cross-sector collaboration and provides a springboard for businesses of all sizes to scale and grow, enhancing Dubai’s position as a global centre of trade and reinforcing the UAE’s development and diversification ambitions Its residential communities redefine urban living, exemplifying best practice in innovative, environment-friendly design with a focus on wellbeing and happiness An incubator for innovation, it is a testbed for solutions and a platform for groundbreaking ideas that benefit both people and the planet Packed with educational, cultural and entertainment offerings and a go-to destination for globally significant events, it celebrates human creativity and ingenuity and inspires future generations



The legacy of Expo 2020 Dubai, Expo City Dubai connects businesses, government, organisations, educational institutions, residents and visitors, working together to drive progress and create a better, more equitable, more sustainable future for all

For media enquiries, please contact press.office@expocitydubai.ae

twitter.com/ExpoCityDubai

facebook.com/ExpoCityDubai

instagram.com/ExpoCityDubai

youtube.com/c/ExpoCityDubai

linkedin.com/company/expocitydubai/

tiktok.com/@expocitydubai