UAE, Dubai: Leaders of Change and members of the public from across the country have shown heartwarming solidarity for rural communities affected by the period of intense weather experienced in the UAE during mid-April.

Over the weekend of 27-28 April, a total of 86 volunteers showed up with big spirits and warm smiles to accelerate flood recovery efforts at key conservation sites in Al Bithnah, Fujairah and Wadi Shees, Sharjah.

Together, this inspiring community helped reverse damage caused by intense flooding, clearing 55kg of debris, rehabilitating 30 Moringa trees and planting 55 new saplings. In Al Bithnah, volunteers restored 250 meters of the falaj irrigation system to help restore access to fresh water. Meanwhile, in Wadi Shees, volunteers built 20 meters of gabions - storm walls that help climate-proof farmlands against future flooding and associated damage.

The Emirates Nature-WWF conservation team is visiting these sites to see how they have fared against the fresh round of rainfall experienced last week, and to assess how we can further enhance the recovery and resilience of local communities.

We welcome members of the public and Leaders of Change to join us at the upcoming volunteering events:

Reviving Resilience: Masfout, Ajman

on Saturday, 11th of May Together, we will clear accumulated debris, continue restoring and planting Moringa trees to improve soil health, and restore the flood-affected Nature Trail.

Reviving Resilience: Al Bithnah, Fujairah

on Sunday, 12th of May Along with clearing and restoring the area, we also aim to restore the remaining 300 meters of the falaj irrigation system in Al Bithnah. Together, we can make a huge impact for our rural communities.



-Ends-

About Leaders of Change

Recognized as the UAE’s largest movement for nature, Leaders of Change is an annual membership programme that mobilizes all members of society – government, corporate entities, individuals and students – to create positive impact on the ground through trainings, ideation sessions and conservation in the field. All actions contribute directly towards Emirates Nature-WWF’s portfolio of conservation projects in the UAE.

Since the launch of Leaders of Change in 2021, the community of 4,000+ changemakers has contributed over 17,500 hours to protecting nature. They have collected, surveyed and safely disposed of 3,500+ kg of litter from the natural environment, recorded 7,000+ nature observations across the UAE, restored 5 natural habitats (including mangroves, wetlands, falaj, deserts and mountains) and built 250+ KM of nature and hiking trails.

Learn more about Leaders of Change and the power of community at www.leadersofchange.ae

About Emirates Nature-WWF

Emirates Nature-WWF is an environmental NGO charity established to conserve the United Arab Emirates’ natural heritage and build a future where people and nature thrive. The organization was founded in 2001 by our Honorary Founder and President, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Governing Board of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, as a legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed’s vision for the United Arab Emirates.

For two decades, Emirates Nature-WWF has been a prominent and active partner in environmental conservation in the MENA region. We work in association with WWF, one of the world’s largest and most respected independent conservation organizations.

As a local conservation think-tank and pioneers of the “Leaders of Change” programme, the world’s first-ever digital membership platform for the environment – we empower, convene and mobilize civil society, government entities and businesses to support the UAE’s sustainability agenda and deliver transformative impact at scale for the benefit of people and planet alike.

Learn more about our impact at www.emiratesnaturewwf.ae